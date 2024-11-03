Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United’s late stunner forces Game 3 with Inter Miami

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, left, celebrates his goal with forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta United’s postseason dreams aren’t over yet.

Xande Silva scored a game winning goal in the 95th minute to give Atlanta a 2-1 win over Inter Miami and soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The best of three series will now need a Game 3 to decide who advances to the next round.

Game 3 is scheduled for next Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read