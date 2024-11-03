Atlanta United’s late stunner forces Game 3 with Inter Miami

ATLANTA — Atlanta United’s postseason dreams aren’t over yet.

Xande Silva scored a game winning goal in the 95th minute to give Atlanta a 2-1 win over Inter Miami and soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The best of three series will now need a Game 3 to decide who advances to the next round.

Game 3 is scheduled for next Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

