Olson to replace Acuña in Home Run Derby

Major League Base announced Friday that Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson will replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in the Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park.

Acuña Jr. will not participate in the Derby but will still start in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

“Olson is bidding to become the first Braves player to win the #HRDerby and the fourth player to win the event in his home ballpark," the MLB said.

It’s the second career Derby for Olson, a Gwinnett County native, but it’s his first with Atlanta. He competed in the Derby previously with the Oakland A’s in 2021.

Olson will be the 12th different Braves player to take part in the Home Run Derby.

No particular reason was given for the change, but Acuña Jr. sat out a game earlier this week due to back tightness.

