Traffic only expected to get worse as Beyoncé concerts, other events create busy Atlanta weekend

ATLANTA — Downtown Atlanta is buzzing with excitement as Beyoncé kicks off the first night of her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, part of a four-show stop that runs through Monday, July 14.

Fans showed up in full western glam, with cowboy hats, denim, and glittering boots dominating the scene.

“This is cowgirl weekend,” said Donielle Green, the manager at Restaurant Ten.“Of course, I had to have boots, and I had to have denim,” said Tammie Tirres, who flew in from San Antonio. “I want to see the car because it broke down in Houston.”

Thursday night marked the beginning of a packed weekend in Atlanta.

In addition to the Beyoncé concerts, K-pop group ATEEZ is performing at State Farm Arena, and the city is also hosting MLB All-Star Weekend events.

With thousands of visitors flocking to downtown, local businesses are seeing a major boost.

“So many reservations that we actually had to pause reservations,” Green said.

At Restaurant Ten, located just across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, staff say they’re adjusting hours to accommodate the rush.

“We plan to stay open a little longer tonight and the rest of the weekend,” Green said.

Rideshare drivers are also seeing a spike in demand.

“It’s been busy, and we’re expecting it to be busy throughout this weekend because of the Beyoncé concert,” Fetii driver Ola Agisegiri said.

For those planning to attend the shows or other events, traffic and parking remain a major concern. Some parking lots near the stadium are reportedly charging as much as $80.

To help alleviate congestion, MARTA said it is increasing service.

MARTA will run extra trains before and after each Beyoncé show—scheduled for July 10, 11, 13, and 14—including pre-concert shuttle trains between Five Points and GWCC stations.

MARTA Transit Ambassadors and Load and Go teams will be stationed throughout the system to help customers navigate and move safely on and off trains.

MARTA Police officers are also being deployed to maintain a safe and secure environment.

For those who can avoid driving, officials say taking MARTA is the safest and most convenient option.

