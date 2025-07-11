‘Incredible boost’: Cobb County anticipates major financial windfall from MLB All-Star Game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Travel and Tourism officials say MLB All-Star Week will generate big profits for many businesses around the Battery and Truist Park, as well as further out in Cobb County.

“Everyone is looking forward to this, from a restaurant business, hotel perspective. This is going to be an incredible boost. It’s going to have a dramatic impact,” said Cobb Travel and Tourism CEO Holly Quinlan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anton Jones, the manager and co-owner of Cultivate Restaurant and Bar in The Battery, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan he expects 400 to 500 guests for an event Friday night tied to the HBCU Classic Game at Truist Park.

all-star economy cobb Anton Jones, manager and co-owner of Cultivate Restaurant and Bar in The Battery, said he expects 400 to 500 guests Friday night.

“For two weeks, we have been operating, trying to pull this together. A lot of people are also going to be here for the Home Run Derby. I had to hire 20 more people to come in and help us because we have so many things going on,” Jones said.

The manager of a nearby store that features a variety of sweets also is expecting a big jump in business.

“I’m looking for a whole lot of money generation, probably 35 to 40 percent more than we usually do,” said Riverside Sweets manager Deron Billingsly.

A family from Cobb County says they have visited The Battery several days this week to soak in the excitement.

“I’m 36, and since I was 6 years old, I’ve wanted to go to an All-Star game.” said Chris Freshcorn.

The week culminates with the All-Star Game Tuesday night. A highlight event of All Star Week is the Home Run Derby which takes place at Truist Park Monday night.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group