No ticket? No problem. Fans fill The Battery to watch All-Star Game for free

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The battery was filled with excitement ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

“Experiencing this as a Braves fan, growing up playing baseball, it’s just insane,” Tobias Leventhal said.

Joshua Schlotterer traveled more than 800 miles from Milwaukee. He said the crowd was so big that it appeared “there’s only so much room in the park.” He added, “I don’t know where they are going to fit everyone.”

But some watched at nearby restaurants, on balconies, and while sitting on the lawn where the game was played on the big screen at The Pavilion.

“It’s amazing, it’s convenient right for those people who have four or five kids, they can’t afford it, so they can come out, but me no kids, it’s convenient,” Tobreshia Horn told Channel 2’s Cory James.

Mike Plant is the President and CEO of the Braves Development Company and helped design the ballpark’s layout. He said this was always part of their vision.

“It’s 40,000 inside, but there could be another 10, 15, 20,000 outside, and that’s the uniqueness of what we’ve created here,” Plant said.

Fans also loaded up on memorabilia from the Braves Clubhouse Store. Danielle Thomason said, “it’s a memory that we have in the city.”

When it comes to last-minute tickets, the cheapest was around $220; the highest was over $770.

