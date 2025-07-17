Hank Aaron’s family reacts to memorable 715th home run tribute at 2025 MLB All-Star Game

ATLANTA — The tribute to “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron’s iconic 715th home run at Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game was one to remember.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer spoke to Aaron’s granddaughter about what that legendary moment meant to her and her family.

“It’s actually incredible. I had, I did not expect that,” Emily Haydel said.

She was not even born when her grandfather changed the face of baseball.

But Tuesday night’s special tribute made her and thousands of others feel like they were there.

“It modernized the moment for people who weren’t as aware of it because they weren’t alive and or weren’t in attendance. It’s just a great way to remind people of my granddad, who I know would have loved to be here at the All-Star game here in Atlanta. So it was a very touching moment for sure,” she said.

Chances are that some people won’t remember the score of the All-Star Game or who won in the end. They will talk about that pyrotechnic shot off home plate that traced Aaron’s iconic record-breaking home run.

“The part at the end when he was like, you know, ‘I want to be remembered as a great baseball player, but I want to be known as an even better human being.’ And that was what got me, and is getting me right now. But that moment, I think, like encapsulated who he was as a person.

Greer also spoke with Aaron’s widow, Billye Suber Aaron. Fans could see her waving as the tribute wrapped up.

She was visibly tearful about the tribute to her late husband and said she wouldn’t have missed the All-Star Game and she was honored to share her husband with the world.

