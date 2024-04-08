New tribute to ‘Hammerin’ Hank’ Aaron on 50th anniversary of record-breaking 715th homerun

ATLANTA — On April 8, 1974, the world was watching.

“I can say I knew, but I was sitting there cold. It was a cold night,” Ambassador Andrew Young said.

Young was among the “who’s who,” including Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, Pearl Bailey, and Sammy Davis Jr. in the stands.

It was the night Hammerin’ Hank Aaron made Major League Baseball history.

The Atlanta Braves superstar hit home run No. 715 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, breaking the all-time record of the legendary Babe Ruth.

On Monday, his wife Billye dedicated a tribute at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

A huge exhibit called “More than Brave: The Life of Henry Aaron.”

“I followed the Braves my whole life, so this was particularly meaningful for me, because I remember,” History Center CEO Sheffield Hale said.

Hale said there’s never been anything like it. Hundreds of one-of-a-kind items.

“Billye Aaron was nice enough to open her home and take things that have never been on display before,” Braves CEO Derek Schiller said.

And Young is proud to be part of it. There’s a photo in the exhibit of him with Hank.

He told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that he’s blessed to have been there when history was made.

“I was watching and just had a feeling before he went to the plate that this is it,” Young said.

The exhibit will be on display through the summer of 2025.

Atlanta Braves, family dedicate new mural of Hank Aaron The mural was unveiled at the Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

