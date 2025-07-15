Fans pack into Truist Park for 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — From servers slinging out orders to sluggers launching dingers, the Battery served up nothing but heat Monday during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby.

Visitors to the Battery, like Chig Okonkwo, said the excitement in the crowd was palpable.

“You know these guys work hard, so having fans come out here—I know they’re very happy for that. It’s an exciting atmosphere for sure,” Okonkwo told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

For many fans, the night wasn’t just about chasing home runs—it was about chasing history.

The derby returned to Atlanta for the first time in 25 years, and Atlanta Braves player Matt Olson, who attended the last Atlanta derby in 2000 as a fan, now found himself playing in it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Season ticket holders like David Gollar were betting on the Gwinnett County native.

“Matt Olson is going to win without a doubt,” said Gollar.

The night culminated in big crowds, big swings, and even bigger dreams.

Tickets for the event appeared limited on third-party sites, with Vivid Seats reporting that only 3% of tickets were available prior to the derby. The event has historically been one of the most popular among fans.

Cal Raleigh, the catcher for the Seattle Mariners, won the derby. He defeated Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays in the final round. It is the first time a catcher has won the Home Run Derby.

0 of 29 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves is introduced before the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners competes in the final round of the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Brent Rooker #25 of the Athletics competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays is introduced before the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: James Wood #29 of the Washington Nationals competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Brent Rooker #25 of the Athletics are introduced before the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Chris Sale #51 and Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves embrace during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates Bryan Woo #22 and Randy Arozarena #56 and brother Todd Raleigh Jr. after the final round of the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: James Wood #29 of the Washington Nationals competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays competes during the final round of the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Ronald Acuna #13 and Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves embrace during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Professional wrestler Cody Rhodes speaks to the crowd during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after winning the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners receives the championship belt from professional wrestler Cody Rhodes after winning the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners and his brother Todd Raleigh Jr. pose with the trophy and belt after the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Participants in the Home Run Derby are introduced at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: A detailed view of home plate is seen following the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group