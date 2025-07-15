Cobb County

Fans pack into Truist Park for 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

By Brittany Kleinpeter, WSB-TV
By Brittany Kleinpeter, WSB-TV

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — From servers slinging out orders to sluggers launching dingers, the Battery served up nothing but heat Monday during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby.

Visitors to the Battery, like Chig Okonkwo, said the excitement in the crowd was palpable.

“You know these guys work hard, so having fans come out here—I know they’re very happy for that. It’s an exciting atmosphere for sure,” Okonkwo told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

For many fans, the night wasn’t just about chasing home runs—it was about chasing history.

The derby returned to Atlanta for the first time in 25 years, and Atlanta Braves player Matt Olson, who attended the last Atlanta derby in 2000 as a fan, now found himself playing in it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Season ticket holders like David Gollar were betting on the Gwinnett County native.

“Matt Olson is going to win without a doubt,” said Gollar.

The night culminated in big crowds, big swings, and even bigger dreams.

Tickets for the event appeared limited on third-party sites, with Vivid Seats reporting that only 3% of tickets were available prior to the derby. The event has historically been one of the most popular among fans.

Cal Raleigh, the catcher for the Seattle Mariners, won the derby. He defeated Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays in the final round. It is the first time a catcher has won the Home Run Derby.

0 of 29

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read