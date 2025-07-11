MLB All-Star week begins with HBCU Swingman Classic tonight at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Festivities for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game week will begin Friday night with the HBCU Swingman Classic at Truist Park.

Channel 2 Action News went to Georgia Tech on Thursday where the student-athletes held their workouts with the coaches.

The HBCU Swingman Classic highlights the history and legacy of HBCU baseball. More than 50 players will get the chance to showcase their skills on the national stage. They were all selected by MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and representatives from MLB and MLBPA.

The rosters include Morehouse College junior Elijah Pinckney, Lithonia native Joseph Eichelberger, Westlake High School alum KJ White and Woodstock High alum Kameron Douglas.

Former Atlanta Braves greats Brian Jordan and David Justice will manage the two teams. Jordan said it’s a honor to be an ambassador for the game.

“I’m just happy to see young men get an opportunity to get some exposure that probably wouldn’t have playing at HBCU, so it’s going to be fun. I am looking forward to it and hopefully I have a great staff that get the job done,” he said.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Truist Park. Ticket sale proceeds will go toward the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

