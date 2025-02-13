Braves spring training: Austin Riley says team is focused on staying healthy for 2025

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The 2024 Atlanta Braves had one motto out of spring training last year: World Series or Bust. The message for 2025? Stay healthy.

“I think the biggest thing for us is just going to be healthy. Stay healthy throughout the year. I feel like that’s the name of the game,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “If we can do that, I think we give ourselves a really good chance.”

Riley missed the last month of the regular season and the postseason after he fractured his right hand. He was one of several key players that the Braves missed before they were knocked out early by the San Diego Padres.

“Injuries happen. You try to avoid them at all costs, but it is what it is and it stunk,” Riley said.

The third baseman said that he started hitting again in December and that his right hand is starting to feel normal again.

“I was able to kind of really go through my whole offseason hitting progression and kept it pretty normal from what I do in the past. So the biggest thing was getting it healed up and it did,” Riley said. “And then getting strength back, range of motion, all that good stuff. And it’s feeling good. I’m ready to go. I had a really good workout yesterday, so I’m excited.”

Riley and the Braves will hold their first full team workout on Feb. 18.

