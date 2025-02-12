Braves manager Brian Snitker encouraged by Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña Jr. recoveries

NORTH PORT, Fla. — 2024 did not go according to plan for Braves stars Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr.

First, Strider tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. He needed season-ending surgery after only one start in April. Then the following month, Acuña Jr. suffered another ACL injury, this time in his left knee. That sidelined the former MVP for the rest of the year.

Now, both Strider and Acuña Jr. are laser-focused on two things for 2025: staying healthy and helping the Braves win another World Series.

The Braves pitchers and catchers reported for spring training on Wednesday. Strider tossed a few warm-up pitches and participated in light drills.

Getting Strider healthy will be key for the Atlanta Braves rotation.

“Just kind of seemed like we never really got our head fully above water,” Braves pitcher Chris Sale told reporters about last year’s injuries. “Like you said, it just seemed like one thing after the other. A lot of it was just kind of bad luck or bad timing.”

As for Acuna, he stepped into the batting cages and worked with the Braves new hitting coach Tim Hyers.

He launched a couple of home runs during his batting practice rounds and appears to be returning to form.

But when will Strider and Acuna be available? Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was encouraged with how Strider looked during a bullpen session earlier this week and the workouts Acuna did in Atlanta.

Snitker said the team will work on an exact timeframe for the ace and star to return to the starting lineup as spring training goes on.

