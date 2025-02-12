Braves spring training 2025: Pitchers and catchers report for first workout

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training. They will hold their first unit workouts at CoolToday Field on Wednesday.

The position players don’t have to report until Feb. 18, but several stars have already arrived.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo is in North Port, Florida and will be following the team’s spring training on Channel 2 Action News. Here’s what to know.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHO’S GONE AND WHO’S BACK?

The Braves will mark a new era in 2025 following the departures of Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Charlie Morton and AJ Minter. The free agents signed with the Yankees, Angels, Orioles and Mets, respectively.

The only members from the 2021 World Series championship roster left are Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia plus pitchers Ian Anderson, Spencer Strider and Dylan Lee.

The good news is the Braves welcome back National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale, who returns to the rotation for the second year of his contract. Sale claimed the NL Triple Crown pitching title in 2024 with the most wins, best ERA and most strikeouts in the league.

Fans are also ready for the return of Acuna Jr. and Strider. The 2024 season ended early for both stars after Strider tore his UCL in April and Acuna Jr. tore his left ACL in May.

Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters in December that he doesn’t expect either to be ready for Opening Day, but hopes to have a better timeline during spring training.

“I think, look, once we get to spring, you get to the beginning of February, you’ll have a much better idea on timelines. We’re planning that they will not be part of the Opening Day roster, and how soon after that, we’ll know more as we get deeper into the offseason,” he said.

WHO’S NEW?

The Braves had a quiet free agency this winter, but they did strengthen their outfield with the signing of Jurickson Profar. The team agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the former San Diego Padre.

“I’m very confident that I can help the Braves win a lot of games and go to the playoffs and win a World Series again,” said Profar, who grew up a Braves fan watching fellow Curaçao native Andruw Jones.

Atlanta also signed Bryan De La Cruz to a one-year deal to help in the outfield.

WHEN DO GAMES START?

Atlanta will travel to the Minnesota Twins’ spring training home on Saturday, Feb 22. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The next day, the Braves will host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m.

The Braves spring training game will be at CoolToday Park on March 23 against the Orioles. You can click here to see the full slate of home games if you’re traveling to North Port.

CAN FANS GET AUTOGRAPHS?

Fans will have access to the back fields starting on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. for those eager to meet and greet with their favorite players.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group