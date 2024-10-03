Braves battle, come up short in wild card finale against Padres

SAN DIEGO — The Atlanta Braves season has ended after a 5-2 defeat by the San Diego Padres.
The second inning was the deciding factor after catcher Kyle Higashioka got the Padres on the board with a solo home run, followed by a 2-run double by Manny Machado and 2-run triple by rookie Jackson Merrill paced their offense.
Solo home runs by Marcelll Ozuna and Jorge Soler got the Braves on the board early, then a Michael Harris II 2-run homer brought the Braves within a run of the Padres, but a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth inning sealed the deal on the Braves season.
They finish the season with an 89-75 record.
