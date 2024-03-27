Atlanta Braves’ season opener against Phillies postponed

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — The Atlanta Braves season opener has been pushed back a day.

The Braves were scheduled to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, March 28 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, the Phillies announced the game had been rescheduled to Friday, March 29 due to expected rain.

“Due to the anticipated rain on Thursday, we have elected to move our home opener with the Braves to Friday,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement. “This decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services. The open date on Friday gives us the ability to reschedule the game.”

Both tickets and reserved parking for Thursday’s sold-out game will be valid on Friday.

On-field pregame festivities will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m.

