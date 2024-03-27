3 metro Atlanta zip codes are among the best to live in U.S., ranking says

ATLANTA — Three metro Atlanta zip codes are considered among the best places to live in the United States in 2024, according to a ranking from Niche.com.

Niche ranked these zip codes based on public schools, nightlife, diversity, house, jobs and how good they are for families.

The highest-ranked zip code in Georgia is 30005, which encompasses about 40,000 people in the Alpharetta area.

This zip code received an A+ grade in public schools and how strong it is for families.

The next highest-ranked Georgia zip code is 30309, which includes parts of midtown, Virginia-Highland and other neighborhoods.

The final zip code in the metro was 30363 which is all of Atlantic Station.

Georgia was one of only a few states with multiple cities in the top 25 of this ranking.

