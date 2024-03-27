Carbon monoxide sensor goes off at Dobbs Elementary, school evacuated as precaution

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of its elementary schools has been evacuated.
Carbon monoxide sensor went off at Dobbs Elementary School in southeast Atlanta just after 7:15 a.m.
Officials evacuated the school as a precaution and notified parents. Atlanta Fire crews are on the scene along with the APS facilities team to determine what caused the sensor to go off.
This is a developing story. We’ll have updates as we get them on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com.
