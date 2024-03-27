Check your tickets! 2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in metro area

ATLANTA — Two people in the metro area won $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.
Additionally, a $1.13 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in New Jersey
The winner was announced late Tuesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Now, two metro area residents are $1 million richer.
The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday morning, there were two $1,000,000 winners in Georgia.
The winning tickets were purchased at:
- RaceTrac #0328, 2337 Canton Road, Marietta
- Newnan Food Mart, 67 Market Square Road, Newnan
TRENDING STORIES:
- Remains found in Newton County identified as missing 20-year-old man
- Pregnant Ga. Chick-fil-A manager, unborn child killed in crash hours before baby shower
- Bill saying squatters should be charged with trespassing passes Ga. Senate, on to governor
Tuesday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The winning numbers were 7-11-22-29-38. The Mega Ball number was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.
You can watch the next drawing LIVE on WSBTV Tonight on Friday at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group