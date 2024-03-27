Police investigating suspicious vehicle at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, public told to avoid the area

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Barclay Gate at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

Police recommend the public avoid that area while they conduct their investigation. No other details were available.

Dobbins Air Reserve Base is located at 1291 Cobb Parkway SE in Marietta.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is on his way to the scene. We’ll have the latest details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Forsyth County Commissioners approve deal that could lead to new arena

©2023 Cox Media Group