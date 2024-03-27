20-year-old GSU student, aspiring lawyer killed in multi-car crash on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a 20-year-old Georgia State student who wanted to be a lawyer was killed in a crash in DeKalb County last week.

Zuriel-Alice Emambo Ngome, who family members called “Ema,” was killed March 16 in a 10-car pile-up on I-285 near I-675. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. It’s unclear how many other people were injured.

Family members said Ngome was on the Dean’s List at GSU and wanted to be a lawyer.

“Ema’s presence on the Dean’s List was a testament to her dedication and intellect, setting a standard of achievement that inspired all who knew her,” family members wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. “Words cannot fully express the loss we feel from the sudden death of our amazing daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.”

The family is set to hold a balloon release in Ngome’s honor on Friday.

It’s unclear if anyone was charged in the crash or what led up to it.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

