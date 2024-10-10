Atlanta Braves making changes to coaching staff after early playoff exit

ATLANTA — Days after they finished the season with an 89-75 record and an early exit from the playoffs, the Atlanta Braves are making changes to the coaching staff.
The team confirmed to Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo reports that they have fired hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The move is somewhat surprising after the Braves front office said it expected everyone on the coaching staff to return in 2025.
Two hitting coaches will be hired to replace both Seitzer and Magallanes, while Fasano’s role will remain vacant.
6 days after saying everyone is coming back on Snit’s staff….— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 10, 2024
Not everyone is coming back.
What changed in less than a week? https://t.co/ZbzXoNB9UE
RELATED STORIES:
- Braves battle, come up short in wild card finale
- 2024 MLB Playoffs: Braves players reflect on season
- Max Fried on wearing Braves uniform: ‘To me, it means everything.’
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group