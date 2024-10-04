2024 MLB Playoffs: Braves players reflect on season, early postseason exit

For the third season in a row, the Atlanta Braves postseason ended with a first-round exit.

The San Diego Padres swept the Braves in two games of the National League Wild Card Series.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein caught up with the Braves players after the loss. They discussed the disappointment in another early exit, reflected on the season and shared expectations for 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Braves first baseman Matt Olson

RAW VIDEO: Braves first baseman Matt Olson on NL Wild Card Series exit

Braves pitcher Max Fried

RAW VIDEO: Braves pitcher Max Fried on NL Wild Card Series exit

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud

RAW VIDEO: Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud on NL Wild Card Series exit

Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II

RAW VIDEO: Braves centerfield Michael Harris II on NL Wild Card series loss to Padres

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton

RAW VIDEO: Braves pitcher Charlie Morton on exit in NL Wild Card Series vs Padres

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group