  How the NFL will change kickoffs this year

    By: Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Kickoffs will be different in the NFL this year after team owners adopted a series of rule changes Tuesday that are designed to preserve the play by making it safer. 

    At their spring meetings in Atlanta, owners approved on a one-year basis the changes proposed by the league’s competition committee in consultation with special-teams coaches.

    The changes will be reassessed after the 2018 season to determine if they have the intended effect of limiting high-speed collisions and reducing concussions. If they don’t, the NFL will try something else, up to and including elimination of kickoffs. 

    Here are five take-aways from the kickoff changes approved Tuesday: 

    > 1. Players on the kickoff team no longer will get running starts downfield because they will be allowed to line up no more than one yard behind the ball (the 34-yard line on kicks from the 35). In the past, they could line up five yards behind the ball (the 30-yard line on kicks from the 35). 

    > 2. At least eight of the 11 players on the kickoff return unit must be within a 15-yard “setup zone” prior to the kickoff, moving more players closer to the spot of the kick in order to reduce speed and space on the play.  

    > 3. No wedge blocks will be permitted. Previously, two-man wedge blocks were allowed. 

    > 4. A kickoff team must have five players lined up on each side of the kicker. In the past, it could have four players on one side and six on the other.  

    > 5. The receiving team won’t have to “down” the ball in the end zone for a touchback. It’ll be a touchback if the ball touches the ground in the end zone without being touched by the receiving team.

    Here’s more from the NFL on the changes:

    This story was written by Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  

