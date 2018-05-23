  • Rain, rain and more rain all week long

    ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 said Wednesday is another tropical-feeling day, with showers possible in some areas throughout the day. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said not everyone will see rain, but those who do will possibly see heavy downpours with wind and lightning. 

    "A lot of cloud cover will stick around for most of the day," Minton said. 

    Looking ahead, the weather isn't looking good for Memorial Day weekend.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns predicts multiple inches of rain across the state.

    Northeast Georgia could see 4 to 6 inches over the weekend and Florida’s panhandle beaches could see up to 10 inches.

    The chance of rain remains at 60 percent Friday and will increase to 70 percent for Saturday and Sunday.

