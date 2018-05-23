Rain, rain and more rain all week long

ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 said Wednesday is another tropical-feeling day, with showers possible in some areas throughout the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said not everyone will see rain, but those who do will possibly see heavy downpours with wind and lightning.
"A lot of cloud cover will stick around for most of the day," Minton said.
Looking ahead, the weather isn't looking good for Memorial Day weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns predicts multiple inches of rain across the state.
Northeast Georgia could see 4 to 6 inches over the weekend and Florida’s panhandle beaches could see up to 10 inches.
Looks like a big washout for southeast beaches and also north Georgia for this holiday weekend as a tropical low approaches the gulf coast. Rainfall could be substantial, on the order of 4-6 inches in north Georgia. 5-10" for FL panhandle beaches. #wsbtv— Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) May 22, 2018
The chance of rain remains at 60 percent Friday and will increase to 70 percent for Saturday and Sunday.
