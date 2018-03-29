ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons could potentially add another stellar wide receiver to their dynamic offense, according to the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.
Kiper has Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley as the Falcons' 26th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Ridley, who stands at 6 feet and weighs 189 pounds, caught 20 touchdowns in 44 career games with the Crimson Tide and has proven he can be a playmaker at the wide receiver position.
While the Falcons could use another big playmaker at the wide receiver position, coach Dan Quinn's draft priorities have been to the defensive line, with the departure of Dontari Poe. Knowing that, the Falcons could eye defensive tackles that include Alabama’s Da’Ron Payne, Michigan’s Maurice Hurst and Florida’s Tavern Bryan, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.
Ridley would be a great asset for the Falcons offensively, but if the draft trend continues as it has under Quinn, the Falcons will likely draft a defensive player in the first round. In the last three drafts, the Falcons have drafted defensive end Takkarist McKinley, safety Keanu Neal and defensive end Vic Beasley Jr.
Drafting an offensive player in the first round, however, is still possible. The Falcons drafted Michael Jenkins (29th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft, Roddy White (27th overall) in 2005 and Jones (sixth overall) in 2011.
