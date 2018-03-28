ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have landed the No. 7 ranking on ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings for the 2018-2019 season.
The Falcons, who finished last season with 10-6 regular season record, advanced to the NFL Divisional Round last season and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 15-10.
The Falcons also finished with the NFC South’s third-best record behind the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
This story was written by JuliaKate E. Culpepper of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
