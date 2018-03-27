ATLANTA - On the first day of spring practice, Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall already projected himself differently.
That was the observation of wide receiver Brad Stewart, who shared the huddle with him all of last season, Marshall’s first year as starting quarterback.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Braves opening day includes parade, Chipper, Nick Chubb
- UGA's G-Day Game details announced
- Atlanta United: Things to know about Minnesota United
“Just day one, you could see how smooth he was out there,” Stewart said Monday after the Yellow Jackets’ first spring practice workout. “He didn’t have that transition period like he did last year. He was smooth (Monday), knew the plays, knew what everyone else had to do, really was vocal and had the guys motivated out there.”
Marshall, now going into his senior season, was at times brilliant in his 11 starts in 2017 but also sometimes played like the first-year starter that he was.
This story was written by Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}