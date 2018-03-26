0 UGA's G-Day Game details announced

ATHENS, Ga. - University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the Bulldogs since the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship on Saturday, April 21, when the Red team faces the Black team at the annual G-Day intrasquad game in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and admission to the game is free.

RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta

With expected high demand and temporarily reduced seating due to the construction on the new West End Zone complex, the UGA Athletic Association will be implementing a pass system to ensure that each guest has an enjoyable experience. Upon entrance, each fan will receive a commemorative pass with a seating section. The UGAAA asks that each fan sits in this section to help manage what is expected to be a near-capacity crowd.

Gates 2-9 will be open as usual. However, Gate 10 (gate under the bridge next to the Tate Center) will be closed due to construction. To help reduce congestion and further improve ingress flow, fans are asked to enter on the side of the stadium where they'd like to sit.

RELATED: Braves opening day includes parade, Chipper, Nick Chubb

Stadium gates will open at 1 p.m. and festivities will begin at 1:15 p.m., when the Bulldog lettermen convene on the field for their annual alumni flag football game.

G-Day has traditionally included a canned food drive on behalf of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. Similar to last year, in lieu of bringing canned goods to the game, fans are asked to consider making monetary donations to the Food Bank at the United Healthcare display inside Sanford Stadium from 1 p.m. until kickoff. Fans can also donate directly to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia by texting GDAY2018 to 91-999.

At halftime, fans attending G-Day can expect to be introduced to UGA's incoming class of 2018 signees.

Additional activities during intermission include The Graduate Punt, Pass or Kick promotion, which is an opportunity for select fans to compete to win a two-night stay for each of the 2018 home game weekends.

The G-Day game will be televised nationally on ESPN. G-Day will also be carried on much of the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network from IMG. Scott Howard and Eric Zeier will call the action, with Chuck Dowdle providing commentary from the sideline.



UGA will use G-Day to implement the SEC's Clear Bag Policy, which went into effect at all SEC venues last fall. The policy is in effect at all of UGA's ticketed sports venues: Sanford Stadium, Stegeman Coliseum (men and women's basketball, gymnastics) and Foley Field (baseball). More information on the SEC Clear Bag Policy can be found at: http://georgiadogs.com/clear-bag-policy.



A schedule of G-Day’s events on April 21:

• 1 p.m. - Sanford Stadium gates open

• 1:15 p.m. - Lettermen's Flag Football Game begins

• 4 p.m. - G-Day game kickoff

© 2018 Cox Media Group.