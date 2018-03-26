0 Braves opening day includes parade, Chipper, Nick Chubb

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have announced a host of fan entertainment options to commemorate Opening Day at SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta on Thursday, March 29, including a noon parade by Braves players and coaches down Battery Way and into the Chop House gate prior to their first batting practice of the 2018 season.

There will also be appearances from Braves alumni, a pre-game tailgate at the Coca-Cola Roxy and a post-game party with a DJ. In addition, the first 40,000 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a "Chop On" Tomahawk presented by Coca-Cola.

The Braves will host their National League East rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, at 4:10 p.m. in the first game of the 2018 regular season.

"Opening Day is an unofficial holiday in America, and we're thrilled to welcome fans back to SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta," said Derek Schiller, president and chief executive officer of business. "To celebrate the beginning of another exciting year of Braves baseball, we're pulling out all the stops for our fans. We want to invite everyone to come join us for what should be a memorable day filled with exciting baseball and performances."

Before the game, The Battery Atlanta will host a wide variety of events and entertainment beginning at noon for fans who arrive early to celebrate Opening Day. That begins with the entire Braves team making their way down Battery Way and straight into SunTrust Park and down to the field for batting practice. That will be followed by the Leadoff Show, showcasing the talents of the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers and Tomahawk Team, getting underway in the Plaza at 1:50 p.m.

The Plaza Green also will host a Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby, while pick-up stickball games will be offered throughout The Battery Atlanta. Live performances from the new Braves mascot, Blooper, the Home Depot Tools, and other street performers will entertain fans prior to the game.

The official pre-game tailgate, which is free and open to all ages, kicks off at noon and will be hosted by 680 The Fan at the Coca-Cola Roxy. Fans can partake in corn hole, cocktails and a $15 lunch buffet before the game, as well as enjoy music by Atlanta cover band On No Stereo. There also will be opportunities to win Braves memorabilia and tickets to either an upcoming game or show at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 30 minutes prior to first pitch for a special pre-game ceremony to kick off the regular season, which includes a first pitch by Chipper Jones and will culminate in Clay Cook from the GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band performing the national anthem and four F-16s from the 55th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base will fly over SunTrust Park at the anthem's conclusion. University of Georgia football player, Nick Chubb, will officially begin the game upon his “Play Ball” command.

Braves alumni will be showcased throughout the day, beginning with appearances at the pre-game tailgate, as well as the season's first Chop Rally which will start at 3:20 p.m. on the steps in the Plaza.

Following the game, a live DJ will provide post-game entertainment with additional performances from the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers and Tomahawk Team in the Plaza.

The Braves also will honor Jared Storey as the first Braves Country Community Hero presented by SunTrust for 2018. Originally from Valdosta, Georgia, Storey has been bravely battling a bone cancer diagnosis he received at the age of 15 in 2016. While going through treatment at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, he and his family formed the Jared Storey Foundation to offer fun experiences for other pediatric cancer patients. Through the foundation, he collects free and donated furniture and sells the pieces, using the revenue to pay for amusement park trips, shopping sprees and tickets to Atlanta-area sports events for the patients.

A limited number of tickets are still available and fans are encouraged to visit www.braves.com/ticket to purchase tickets and parking.

