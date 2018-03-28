Fan events, info for Atlanta Braves opening series

Thursday, March 29 at 4:10 p.m.
Join Braves Country at SunTrust Park to celebrate Opening Day! Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 3:40 p.m.
- "Chop On" Tomahawk Gate Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola: The first 40,000 fans will receive a “Chop On” Tomahawk.
- Plaza Pregame Activities: Beginning at Noon, fans can participate in a range of activities throughout The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:
- 3:20 p.m. – Chop Rally: The pregame party concludes with the first Chop Rally of the 2018 season. Atlanta Braves alumni and Entertainment Teams will lead fans in an exciting pep rally before heading into the stadium.
- 1:50 p.m. – The Leadoff Show: Before gates open, start your gameday experience with an exciting performance by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers and Tomahawk Team at the fountain stage outside the Terrapin Taproom.
- 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Live street performers will entertain fans throughout the streets of The Battery Atlanta.
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Play Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby on the Plaza Green and Stickball in the streets of The Battery Atlanta.
- 12:00 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Live performances and appearances by Braves new mascot BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers, Tomahawk Team and Home Depot Tools.
- 12:00 p.m. “Braves Walk”. Fans are invited to join this very special event and watch as Braves players and coaches parade down Battery Walk into the Chophouse Gates of SunTrust Park prior to their first batting practice of the 2018 season
- Official Pregame Tailgate presented by 680 The Fan (12 to 4 p.m.): Make sure to arrive early for the official Atlanta Braves Opening Day pre-game tailgate at the Coca-Cola Roxy. The tailgate is open to the public and free for all ages and will feature:
- Chances to win memorabilia and VIP tickets to a Braves game and Coca-Cola Roxy show of your choice
- Corn hole, specialty cocktails and $15 lunch buffet
- Appearances by Braves alumni
- Music by Atlanta cover band Oh No Stereo
- Pregame Ceremony:
- Special Video Presentation of “Chop On” starring Ludacris
- Hank Aaron honored in an On-Field Drive Around
- First pitch by Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones
- Play Ball: University of Georgia running back Nick Chubb
- Ceremonial Flyover: Following the national anthem, the United States Air Force will perform a flyover in four F-16’s from the 55th Fighter Squadron at Shaw AFB, S.C.
- National Anthem: Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Clay Cook from Zac Brown Band will perform the national anthem. SunTrust Bank employees, who are also military veterans, will hold a giant American flag covering the outfield during the National Anthem.
- Introduction of 2018 Atlanta Braves
- Introduction of 2018 Philadelphia Phillies
- Leader of the Chop: Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox will officially start the chop from the Coors Light Chop House before the bottom of the first inning.
- End of the 5th inning – Braves Country Community Hero presented by SunTrust: Jared Storey
- 7th inning stretch: Timothy Miller, Atlanta Braves Opera Tenor, will perform “God Bless America”.
- Postgame Live DJ & Entertainment: Following the game, head back out to The Battery Atlanta Plaza for a postgame show from the Braves Entertainment Teams featuring a live DJ.
Friday, March 30 at 7:35 p.m.
- Magnetic Schedule Gate Giveaway presented by Georgia Power: All fans will receive an Atlanta Braves 2018 magnetic schedule.
- Plaza Pregame Activities: Opening Weekend festivities will continue in The Battery Atlanta starting at 4:30 p.m. Activities include:
- 6:50 p.m. – Chop Rally: The pregame party concludes with the Chop Rally. The Atlanta Braves Entertainment Teams will lead fans in an exciting pep rally before heading into the stadium.
- 5:30 - 6:50 p.m. Live performances and appearances by Braves new mascot BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers, Tomahawk Team and Home Depot Tools.
- 5:20 p.m. – The Leadoff Show: Before gates open, start your gameday experience with an exciting performance by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers and Tomahawk Team.
- 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Live street performers will wow and entertain fans throughout the streets of The Battery Atlanta.
- 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Play Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby on the Plaza Green and Stickball in the streets of The Battery Atlanta.
- National Anthem: Archer High School Chorus
- Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery: Following the game, the sky above SunTrust Park lights up with the #1 rated fireworks show in the Southeast!
- Postgame Live DJ & Entertainment: Following the game, head back out to The Battery Atlanta Plaza for a postgame show from the Braves Entertainment Teams featuring a live DJ.
Saturday, March 31 at 7:10 p.m.
- Magnetic Schedule Gate Giveaway presented by Georgia Power: All fans will receive an Atlanta Braves 2018 magnetic schedule.
- Plaza Pregame Activities: Opening Weekend festivities continue starting at 4:00 p.m. in The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Play Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby on the Plaza Green and Stickball in the streets of The Battery Atlanta.
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live street performers will wow and entertain fans throughout the streets of The Battery Atlanta.
- 4:50 p.m. – The Leadoff Show: Before gates open, start your gameday experience with an exciting performance by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers and Tomahawk Team.
- 5:00 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Live performances and appearances by Braves new mascot BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers, Tomahawk Team and Home Depot Tools.
- 6:20 p.m. – Chop Rally: The pregame party concludes with the Chop Rally. The Atlanta Braves Entertainment Teams will lead fans in an exciting pep rally before heading into the stadium.
- National Anthem: Hayes Elementary School Chorus
- Postgame Live DJ & Entertainment: Following the game, head back out to The Battery Atlanta Plaza for a postgame show from the Braves Entertainment Teams featuring a live DJ
