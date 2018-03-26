0 Atlanta United: Things to know about Minnesota United

ATLANTA - Fresh off the international break, Atlanta United will look to earn its third-straight victory on the road against Minnesota United Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Five Stripes are no strangers to Minnesota United, having played them in this year’s preseason and twice in their inaugural season, splitting the season series.

Here are a few things to know about Minnesota United before Saturday night’s match.

Minnesota United FC (2-2-0)

Minnesota United finished the season ninth in the MLS Western Conference with a record of 10-18-6.

After dropping its season opener, Minnesota United won two-straight matches over Orlando City SC and Chicago Fire before losing to the New York Red Bulls 3-0 Saturday evening. The Loons were without five starters due to international call-ups and injuries that affected players including captain Francisco Calvo, Michael Boxall, fullbacks Tyrone Mears and Jerome Thiesson.

Last meeting between two teams – Feb. 21

The Five Stripes played Minnesota United to a draw in their third preseason match of the 2018 season.

Minnesota United scored the first goal of the game in the second half. Kevin Molino scored on a penalty kick to give Minnesota United a 1-0 lead. Then, much like the first half, the Five Stripes continued to move the ball against the Minnesota defense, but were unable to score.

It would take the impact of newly acquired player Ezequiel Barco to give the Five Stripes their first point, which came in the final minutes of the game. In his debut performance, Barco capitalized on a pass he received from the sideline and kicked a tight shot into the far back corner of the goal to tie the score at 1-1.

Last regular season meeting on the road against Minnesota United – March 12, 2017

On a snowy field, Atlanta United defeated Minnesota United 6-1 in the Loons' inaugural MLS home game. Josef Martinez scored three goals, and Miguel Almiron scored twice in the match. According to the Associated Press, the match was the coldest game in MLS history, with a kickoff temperature of 20 degrees.

Saturday’s match will begin at 8:00 p.m.

