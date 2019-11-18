Kickoff time set for Georgia-Georgia Tech on Channel 2

The kickoff time for No. 4 Georgia vs Georgia Tech has officially been announced and you can watch the rivalry game right here on Channel 2.
Officials announced the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will kick off at noon on Nov. 30 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This is the first game for both teams on ABC this season.
WATCH Bulldogs Gameday Saturdays at 10 a.m. as Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein, Heather Catlin, D.J. Shockley and Chuck Dowdle get you ready for the big game!
Georgia vs Georgia Tech game on Saturday November 30th will be a noon kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium and air on @wsbtv— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 18, 2019
The "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" dates back to the first meeting in 1893. The rivalry has been played continuously every year since 1925.
The Bulldogs hold a 67-41-5 overall series lead and have won eight of the last 10 meetings.
TRENDING STORIES
- UGA photography intern back home, resting after scary sideline collision
- Local football player who took date to prom after cancer diagnosis passes away
- MLB All-Star, brother have jersey retired by Gwinnett high school
The regular season finale will be the first of two games the Bulldogs will play in Atlanta. The team secured a spot in the Dec. 7 SEC Championship after its win over Auburn last week.
This year's meeting will be the first taste of the rivalry for Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins.
While his first year hasn't gone as well as fans may have liked, a win over the Yellow Jackets' biggest rival isn't a bad bow to put on the season.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}