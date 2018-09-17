Bulldogs Game Day airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Channel 2

ATHENS, Ga. --- WSB-TV Channel 2, the official station of the Georgia Bulldogs, provides the most comprehensive Georgia sports coverage each week as part of its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Bulldogs Game Day, hosted by Channel 2 Action News Sports Director Zach Klein, airs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Klein, along with frequent co-hosts Anthony Amey, Heather Catlin and Van Earl Wright, reports on stories important to the Bulldog Nation. Game Day features weekly reports from former Bulldogs quarterback DJ Shockley as well as former WSB-TV sports director Chuck Dowdle, who is a member of the Bulldogs Radio Network.
During football season, the focus of Georgia Game Day turns to the football team’s preparation to play each Saturday. As part of its partnership with UGA, Bulldogs Game Day features exclusive access to head coach Kirby Smart and his star players.
WHAT: Bulldogs Game Day
WHEN: Saturdays at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Channel 2, WSB-TV and the wsbtv app on Roku, Amazon fire and Apple TV.
