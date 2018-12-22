FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Julio Jones returned to Falcons practice Friday in limited fashion, and head coach Dan Quinn said afterward that he will be a game-time decision Sunday at Carolina.
The eighth-year wide receiver missed practices earlier in the week after taking a shot in the ribs and roughing up a hip in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.
“We’ll take a final look where we’re at with Julio at the game, but it was good to see him practice some today,” Quinn explained. “Usually when he can get some work in on Friday, it’s a good thing.”
Starting cornerback Desmond Trufant (ankle) is expected to play for the Falcons (5-9) against the Panthers (6-8) and he was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday.
All other players on the active list are expected to be available.
This article was written by Matt Winkeljohn for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
