UGA, Notre Dame recruits top Player of the Year watch

Lots has been written about Chandler Byron. Apparently not enough. The Monroe Area quarterback still has no scholarship offers.

Byron rushed for more than 200 yards again last week. That's for the third consecutive time and sixth in his career.

In four games this season, Byron has rushed for 931 yards - an average of 232.8 per game - with 11 touchdowns. His team is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class AAA. As a junior, Byron ran for 1,813 yards. As a sophomore, playing only seven games, he ran for 984.

Byron has been held to less than 100 yards only twice in 26 career starts - and he got 92 and 98 yards in those.

And while he doesn't pass that often, he has been effective there, too. He has thrown 31 career touchdown passes in 211 attempts. That's one per 6.8. He's scoring touchdowns at a rate of one per 9.2 carries. He's had a hand in 76 career touchdowns.

"He reminds me of Taylor Heinicke," said his coach, Kevin Reach, speaking of the NFL quarterback who played for him at Collins Hill who likewise struggled to get scholarship offers. "Whoever gets him will thank me for a long time. A lot of interest, just no offers. He can play QB or DB, one of the best athletes I've ever coached."

This week's POY Watch has no new entrants, but Chandler is moving up.

1. WR/DB Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove: Haselwood had six receptions for 59 yards and returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown in a 24-17 loss to McEachern. For the season, Haselwood has 210 yards on 19 receptions, more than 400 all-purpose yards, three touchdowns and more than 10 tackles. The consensus No. 1 recruit in Georgia, Haselwood is committed to Georgia. Cedar Grove (3-1) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.

2. DB/WR Kyle Hamilton, Marist: Hamilton had five receptions for 114 yards and blocked a field goal in a 24-7 victory over Westminster. For the season, he has nine catches for 249 yards and a touchdown, three punt returns for 44 yards, two kickoff returns for 100 yards, two blocked field goals, an interception and 11 solo tackles. A top-300 national recruit, Hamilton is committed to Notre Dame. Marist (3-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA.

3. RB Jamious Griffin, Rome: Griffin rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 victory over Kell. In three games, Griffin has rushed for 585 yards and nine touchdowns on 63 carries (9.3 ypc). He has caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Griffin is committed to N.C. State. Rome (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA and No. 19 nationally in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.

4. QB Chandler Byron, Monroe Area: Byron rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 28-7 victory over Walnut Grove. In four games, Byron has rushed for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 carries (10.1 ypc). He's 21-of-39 passing for 535 yards and six touchdowns. Byron is not a highly rated recruit and does not have an offer. Monroe Area (4-0) is ranked No. 4 in AAA.

5. WR Ramel Keyton, Marietta: Keyton had six receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 loss to Grayson. In four games, Keyton has 35 receptions for 542 yards and 10 touchdowns. Keyton, a four-star top-200 national recruit, has committed to Tennessee. Marietta (1-3) is ranked No. 9 in AAAAAAA.

6. RB Derrian Brown, Buford: Brown's team did not play last week. In three games, Brown has rushed for 486 yards and scored nine touchdowns on 68 carries (7.1 ypc) and caught six passes for 75 yards. A top-250 national recruit, Brown reportedly favors Texas and Penn State. Buford (2-1) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAA.

7. QB Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: Fromm was 20-of-25 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Baldwin. In three games, Fromm is 61-of-106 for 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. A three-star recruit, Fromm is committed to Mercer. Warner Robins (3-0) is ranked No. 3 in AAAAA.

8. RB/LB Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity: Chambers rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 38-7 victory over Benedictine. He also had five tackles. In four games, Chambers has rushed for 420 yards and 11 touchdowns on 53 carries (7.9 ypc), all against ranked or larger schools. A top-250 national recruit, Chambers is committed to Ohio State. Blessed Trinity (4-0) is ranked No. 1 in AAAA.

9. LB/RB/QB Trezmen Marshall, Clinch County: Marshal completed two passes for 26 yards and had three tackles in a 40-6 victory over Dooly County. In three games, Marshall has rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, made 10 tackles and a sack and forced a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He's 6-of-13 passing for 89 yards. A consensus top-100 prospect nationally, Marshall is committed to Georgia. Clinch County (3-0) is No. 1 in the Class A public-school rankings.

10. WR Dominick Blaylock, Walton: Blaylock's team did not play. For the season, Blaylock has 15 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Blaylock is a five-star recruit and the consensus No. 31 player nationally. He committed to Georgia before his junior season. Walton (3-0) is ranked No. 2 in AAAAAAA.

