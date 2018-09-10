  • Georgia high school football rankings

    By: Todd Holcomb

    Sequoyah and Rockmart, football programs that began the season unranked, each made large steps to No. 5 in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school rankings this week. Each defeated a highly ranked program and advanced to their highest position in 10 years or more. 

    Sequoyah defeated previous No. 5 Dalton 42-14 in a Region 6-AAAAAA game. Sequoyah is now No. 5, up five spots. Sequoyah’s No. 5 ranking matches the program’s highest ever in the AJC pool. The Chiefs had been No. 5 most recently in 2006. 

    The victory over Dalton was Sequoyah’s first over a ranked opponent since 2014, when the Chiefs beat No. 5 Lanier 24-21 in the first round of the playoffs. It’s only the sixth victory against a ranked team for the Chiefs. 

    Rockmart moved up three places in AA after beating previous No. 3 Heard County 33-0. That game went only two quarters as Heard conceded amid a lightning delay and weather that threated to make it an even longer night. 

    Rockmart had not beaten a team ranked so highly since defeated No. 2 Cedartown 13-12 in 1996. Rockmart has not been ranked as high as No. 5 since 1989, when the Yellow Jackets were No. 2 for several weeks. 

    Class AAAAAAA 

    1. (1) Colquitt County (4-0) 

    2. (2) Walton (3-0) 

    3. (3) Milton (3-0) 

    4. (5) Grayson (2-1) 

    5. (4) North Gwinnett (2-1) 

    6. (6) Parkview (2-0) 

    7. (8) Archer (2-1) 

    8. (9) McEachern (3-1) 

    9. (7) Marietta (1-3) 

    10. (NR) Lowndes (3-1) 

    Out: No. 10 Mill Creek 

    Class AAAAAA 

    1. (1) Lee County (4-0) 

    2. (2) Coffee (4-0) 

    3. (3) Harrison (4-0) 

    4. (4) Creekview (4-0) 

    5. (10) Sequoyah (3-0) 

    6. (6) Glynn Academy (2-1) 

    7. (7) Valdosta (2-2) 

    8. (8) Alpharetta (1-1) 

    9. (9) Tucker (1-2) 

    10. (NR) Northside-Warner Robins (2-2) 

    Out: No. 5 Dalton 

    Class AAAAA 

    1. (1) Rome (3-0) 

    2. (2) Buford (2-1) 

    3. (3) Warner Robins (3-0) 

    4. (4) Carrollton (3-0) 

    5. (5) Stockbridge (3-0) 

    6. (6) Jones County (4-0) 

    7. (7) Kell (2-1) 

    8. (8) Wayne County (3-0) 

    9. (9) Ware County (3-1) 

    10. (10) Dutchtown (4-0) 

    Class AAAA 

    1. (1) Blessed Trinity (4-0) 

    2. (2) Marist (3-0) 

    3. (3) Cartersville (3-0) 

    4. (4) Mary Persons (4-0) 

    5. (5) St. Pius (3-1) 

    6. (7) Troup (3-0) 

    7. (8) Burke County (1-2) 

    8. (9) Flowery Branch (3-0) 

    9. (10) Woodward Academy (1-2) 

    10. (NR) Eastside (3-0) 

    Out: No. 6 Thomson 

    Class AAA 

    1. (1) Calhoun (3-0) 

    2. (2) Cedar Grove (3-1) 

    3. (3) Peach County (2-1) 

    4. (6) Monroe Area (4-0) 

    5. (5) Westminster (2-2) 

    6. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-2) 

    7. (4) Benedictine (1-1) 

    8. (8) Pace Academy (2-2) 

    9. (10) Jefferson (2-1) 

    10. (NR) Dawson County (3-0) 

    Out: No. 9 Lovett 

    Class AA 

    1. (1) Hapeville Charter (2-0) 

    2. (2) Callaway (3-0) 

    3. (4) Thomasville (3-1) 

    4. (5) Bremen (3-0) 

    5. (8) Rockmart (3-0) 

    6. (6) Dodge County (3-0) 

    7. (7) Rabun County (2-1) 

    8. (9) Dublin (3-0) 

    9. (10) Washington County (3-0) 

    10. (NR) Vidalia (3-0) 

    Out: No. 3 Heard County 

    Class A (Pulbic) 

    1. (1) Clinch County (3-0) 

    2. (2) Irwin County (3-0) 

    3. (3) Mount Zion (Carroll) (3-0) 

    4. (5) Commerce (3-0) 

    5. (7) Pelham (3-0) 

    6. (8) Charlton County (2-1) 

    7. (9) Marion County (3-0) 

    8. (10) Trion (3-0) 

    9. (4) Manchester (2-1) 

    10. (NR) Turner County (2-1) 

    Out: No. 6 Dooly County 

    Class A (Private) 

    1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (2-1) 

    2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) 

    3. (3) Athens Academy (3-0) 

    4. (4) Darlington (3-0) 

    5. (5) Calvary Day (2-0) 

    6. (6) Savannah Country Day (3-0) 

    7. (7) Aquinas (3-0) 

    8. (8) Mount Paran Christian (1-1) 

    9. (9) George Walton Academy (3-0) 

    10. (10) Fellowship Christian (3-0)

