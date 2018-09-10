0 How the top 10 teams fared in high school football this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 48-13. Jaycee Harden was 15-of-23 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Preseason all-state RB Ty Leggett rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 55-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (3-0)

2. (2) Walton (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Gwinnett (2-1)

3. (3) Milton (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Roswell (3-0)

4. (5) Grayson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Marietta 38-31 Grayson took a 35-0 lead on Owen Pappoe's 2-yard run with 9:24 left in the third quarter, then intercepted a desperate pass in the end zone in the final seconds to hold off Marietta's comeback. Jonathan Halyard rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Next: Friday at Westlake (2-1)

5. (4) North Gwinnett (2-1)

Last week: Beat Norcross 42-13. North Gwinnett scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a close game. Tyler Goodson rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. J.R. Martin was 11-of-17 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Walton (3-0)

6. (6) Parkview (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Tift County (3-1)

7. (8) Archer (2-1)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 42-0. Carter Peevy was 14-of-20 passing for 255 yards and four touchdowns, and Mill Creek was shut out for the first time since 2009. Semaje Banks rushed for 119 yards and had 59 yards receiving and scored four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Norcross (1-2)

8. (9) McEachern (2-1)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 24-17. Carlos Delrio-Wilson threw for 245 yards and had two touchdown passes to Jordan Simmons covering 19 and 70 yards, the last of which broke a 17-17 tie midway through the third quarter. Valerian Agbaw returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown after Cedar Grove had taken a 7-0 lead on its first possession. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (0-3)

9. (7) Marietta (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Grayson 38-31. Marietta lost to its third nationally ranked opponent. The Blue Devils trailed 29-0 at halftime, but got back in the game with four touchdowns and three recovered onside kicks. Harrison Bailey was 23-of-47 passing for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Ramel Keyton had six receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 22 vs. St. John's, D.C. (3-0)

10. (NR) Lowndes (3-1)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 37-12. Travis Tisdale rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Jacarri Brown rushed for 103 on 16 carries and was 5-of-6 passing for 48 yards. Andrew Koenemann was 9-of-13 passing for 121 yards. Ty Simms had 117 yards receiving on eight catches. Lowndes led 29-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln, Fla. (2-1)

Out: No. 10 Mill Creek (2-2)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Americus-Sumter 49-7. Kyle Toole was 11-of-15 passing for 198 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half. Artavius Warren had five receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Southwest (2-1)

2. (2) Coffee (4-0)

Last week: Beat Taravella, Fla., 54-6. A.J. Wilkerson was 10-of-16 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Dawson had 123 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on seven touches. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (1-2)

3. (3) Harrison (4-0)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 45-27. Tied 14-14 after one quarter, Harrison outscored South Cobb 17-0 in the second period. David Roberts rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (1-2)

4. (4) Creekview (4-0)

Last week: Beat Osborne 46-7. Creekview had 11 tackles for losses, according to the Cherokee Tribune Ledger News. Cade Radam rushed for 105 yards. Next: Friday at Dalton (2-1)

5. (10) Sequoyah (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 42-14. Cole Jacobs rushed 21 times for 200 yards, and Jackson Smith rushed 20 times for 118 yards. Sequoyah had 396 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Campbell (1-2)

6. (6) Glynn Academy (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wayne County (3-0)

7. (7) Valdosta (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 48-13. Valdosta failed to score on a couple of red-zone opportunities early and trailed only 17-6 at halftime but couldn't keep up in the second half against the No. 1 team in the highest class. Next: Friday vs. Beaufort, S.C. (3-1)

8. (8) Alpharetta (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pope (0-3)

9. (9) Tucker (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mundy's Mill (3-1)

10. (NR) Northside-Warner Robins (2-2)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 41-3. Jadin Daniels rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and was 8-of-12 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Daniel Neal had two receptions, both for touchdowns totaling 99 yards. Next: Friday at Baldwin (0-4)

Out: No. 5 Dalton (2-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (3-0)

Last week: Beat Kell 35-6. Rome won its 30th consecutive game. Jamious Griffin rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Derricus Smith had 4.5 tackles for losses. Montrell Millsap had three. Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (3-0)

2. (2) Buford (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Newton (2-1)

3. (3) Warner Robins (3-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 48-14. Warner Robins had 575 yards of total offense. Dylan Fromm was 20-of-25 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Marcayll Jones (7-135) and Ty'larrious Carr (6-100) were his top receivers. Deondre Dueharrt rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (4-0)

4. (4) Carrollton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 52-3. Kashif Taylor was 13-of-15 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Carrollton had 477 yards of total offense. Chaz Chambliss had a team-leading five solo tackles, three for 15 yards in losses. Next: Friday at Rome (3-0)

5. (5) Stockbridge (3-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 33-12. Steve Bonner rushed for 147 yards on 18 carries. Devin McDonald rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries. Steven Esan and Jaquise Hart had two tackles for losses each. Next: Friday vs. Eagle's Landing (1-3)

6. (6) Jones County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 55-7. Jones County led 48-0 at halftime. Hunter Costlow was 12-of-15 passing for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Maleek Wooten had four receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Woodland-Stockbridge (2-2)

7. (7) Kell (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Rome 35-6. Evan Conley was 23-of-34 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards on 11 carries and committed no turnovers, but Kell was outgained 411-258. Next: Friday at East Paulding (0-2)

8. (8) Wayne County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Beaufort, S.C., 35-7. M.J. Fuller rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Starting QB Shamar Taylor left the game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return. Preseason all-state WR Ashby Cribb took his place and threw one TD pass and ran for another. Next: Friday vs. Glynn Academy (2-1)

9. (9) Ware County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 25-7. Dream Gainer rushed for 113 yards on 16 carries, and QB Thomas Castellanos had three short TD runs in the first half. Ware outgained Jonesboro 372-174. Next: Sept. 21 vs. Glynn Academy (2-1)

10. (10) Dutchtown (4-0)

Last week: Beat Ola 42-10. Dutchtown allowed a touchdown for the first time this season but held Ola to 140 total yards. Travon Jones scored on a 50-yard pass from Arendez Fedd for a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (2-1)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (4-0)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 38-7. Steele Chambers rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Jake Smith was 9-of-10 passing for 138 yards. J.D. Bertrand had a team-leading 10 tackles, two for losses. Next: Sept. 21 vs. West Hall (1-3)

2. (2) Marist (3-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 24-7. Connor Cigelske rushed for 112 yards and was 8-of-12 passing for 151. Kyle Hamilton had five receptions for 114 yards. Marist Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (3-1)

3. (3) Cartersville (3-0)

Last week: Beat McNair 70-0. Tee Webb threw TD passes to five receivers. Cartersville outgained McNair 377-8 in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee (2-2)

4. (4) Mary Persons (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 58-21. J.T. Hartage was 13-of-18 passing for a career-high 301 yards. The 58 points were the second-most ever scored against Lovett. Next: Friday at Peach County (2-1)

5. (5) St. Pius (3-1)

Last week: Beat Decatur 27-6. DeMarcus Mitchell rushed for 162 yards on 15 carries. St. Pius had 350 rushing yards and was 0-for-2 passing. Next: Friday at Marist (3-0)

6. (7) Troup (3-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 53-6. Troup scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions. Kobe Hudson threw four TD passes. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (3-0)

7. (8) Burke County (1-2)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 52-6. Devin Wilson returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, and Burke led 38-0 at halftime. De'Andre Gilchrist had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Evans (0-4)

8. (9) Flowery Branch (3-0)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 23-7. Flowery Branch trailed 7-3 at halftime, but Elijah Gainey threw a 76-yard TD pass to Jalin Strown to open the second half. Flowery Branch then drove 71 yards on its next possession for a 17-7 lead. Winder-Barrow was held to less than 150 yards of total offense. Next: Sept. 21 at Gainesville (0-3)

9. (10) Woodward Academy (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Henry County (0-3)

10. (NR) Eastside (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at North Clayton (0-3)

Out: No. 6 Thomson (1-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 38-0. Zach Fuller rushed for 103 yards, and Gavin Gray passed for 200. Calhoun, which is 11-0 all-time against Sonoraville, led 21-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday at North Murray (2-1)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (3-1)

Last week: Lost to McEachern 24-17. Cedar Grove never trailed by more than a touchdown and had a chance to tie in the fourth quarter, but McEachern forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with four minutes left. Robert Jones had a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Jadon Haselwood (six receptions for 59 yards) returned an interception 61 yards for another score. Next: Sept. 21 vs. Lovett (1-3)

3. (3) Peach County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 49-14. Peach had 400 yards of total offense. Jaydon Gibson was 13-of-22 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Whittington had 127 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Next: Friday vs. Mary Persons (4-0)

4. (6) Monroe Area (4-0)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 28-7. Chandler Byron rushed for 276 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 54, 48, 34 and 23 yards. Next: Sept. 21 vs. Morgan County (1-3)

5. (5) Westminster (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Marist 24-7. Playing Class AAAA's No. 2 team, Westminster didn't score until Will Hallmark's 5-yard run with 2:48 left. Next: Sept. 21 at Towers (0-4)

6. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Prestonwood Christian, Texas, 13-7. GAC couldn't muster much offense against Texas' highest-rated private-school team (and No. 8 overall team in MaxPreps' computer ratings). Next: Friday at Thomson (1-2)

7. (4) Benedictine (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 38-7. Benedictine's 38-game winning streak in regular-season games ended against the No. 1 team in AAAA. Holden Geriner's 1-yard TD pass to Gavin Stewart on a fourth-and-goal in the final two minutes prevented Benedictine's first shutout since 2011 against St. Pius. Next: Friday vs. Groves (0-3)

8. (8) Pace Academy (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Charlotte Christian, N.C., 44-7. Pace lost to the No. 1 overall team in North Carolina, according to the MaxPreps rankings. Next: Sept 21 vs. Redan (0-4)

9. (10) Jefferson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Southside, S.C., 31-7. Colby Clark rushed for 90 yards and scored three touchdowns, two in the third quarter that gave Jefferson the final 31-7 margin. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (0-3)

10. (NR) Dawson County (3-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 45-14. Dawson County rushed for 361 yards, with Evan Abernathy (8-96-0) and Ahmad Kamara (9-96-1) leading the way. Next: Friday at Denmark (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Lovett (1-3)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (1-2)

2. (2) Callaway (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Keys 50-0. Qua Hines rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Charlie Dixon scored on a 75-yard run on his only carry. Jalin Shephard had a pick six. Callaway was up 36-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Troup (3-0)

3. (4) Thomasville (3-1)

Last week: Beat Everglades, Fla., 39-0. Tan Gelin rushed for 129 yards, and freshman QB Chad Mascoe was 13-of-20 passing for 222 yards and scored on three short runs. Kevin Cochran had six catches for 126 yards. Next: Sept. 21 vs. Cook (2-2)

4. (5) Bremen (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 13-9. Tyran Dobbs rushed for 204 yards and scored both Bremen touchdowns. LB/DB Kade Berry sealed the game with an interception with 25 seconds left. Next: Sept. 21 at Cross Keys (0-4)

5. (8) Rockmart (3-0)

Last week: Beat Heard County 33-0. Rockmart stunned the No. 3-ranked team in a game that Heard County conceded at halftime during a lightning delay. Dylan Bailey was 4-for-4 passing for 129 yards. Zabrion Whatley rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Javin Whatley returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Armuchee (1-2)

6. (6) Dodge County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Appling County 14-7. Dodge won a defensive battle against a AAA opponent despite being outgained 202-115. Peyton Bush averaged 48.3 yards on six punts in a field-position game. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (3-1)

7. (7) Rabun County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 41-14. Brison Beck rushed for 169 yards and two second-half touchdowns in a game Rabun led only 13-7 at halftime. Austin Jones gave Rabun the lead for good, 19-14, on a 65-yard punt return with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Gunner Stockton was 14-of-22 passing for 184 yards. A.J. Wheeler forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Putnam County (1-2)

8. (9) Dublin (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (2-1)

9. (10) Washington County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 55-7. Dyquan Bloodshaw rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Washington County had 480 yards rushing as a team. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (2-1)

10. (NR) Vidalia (3-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 42-14. Nyshun Bell rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries and had six tackles and an interception on defense. QB Mark Wardlaw rushed for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman QB Bryce Davis rushed for 82 yards on three carries. Next: Friday at Long County (0-3)

Out: No. 3 Heard County (1-2)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Holy Innocents' (2-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 63-7. Prince Avenue led 42-0 after one quarter and 63-0 at halftime. Nine players scored touchdowns, none more than one. Brock Vandagriff passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 21 at Riverside Military (1-2)

3. (3) Athens Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 35-14. Athens Academy led 28-0 in the first quarter after Palmer Bush threw two TD passes and Payton Bowles returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown. Bush also scored two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 21 at Towns County (2-1)

4. (4) Darlington (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Gordon Lee (1-2)

5. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Treutlen (2-1)

6. (6) Savannah Country Day (3-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 35-7. Davion Smith returned interceptions 41 and 38 yards for touchdowns. SCD held Bryan to 96 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers, four by interceptions. SCD also scored on a 66-yard run by Donavan Davelaar and a 58-yard pass from Barry Kleinpeter to Matthew Mims. Next: Friday at Johnson County (2-0)

7. (7) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln County (2-1)

8. (8) Mount Paran Christian (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at King's Ridge (0-2)

9. (9) George Walton Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 35-14. George Walton scored on its first three possessions, each on long drives, and never trailed. George Walton's field was dedicated to head coach Don Williams, who is in his 25th season at the Monroe school, before the game. Next: Friday vs. Towns County (2-1)

10. (10) Fellowship Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Walker 57-20. Brooks Bryant threw three TD passes, the third a 36-yarder to Jordan Brewer for a 43-14 lead before halftime. Bryant was 8-of-10 passing for 157 yards. Brewer had four catches for 111 yards. Cameron Gill rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Stratford Academy (1-2)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 40-6. Clinch scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and got 239 of its 311 total yards in the first half. Sophomore Tyler Morehead rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on three carries, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, returned a punt 32 yards and recovered a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (3-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Clinch County (3-0)

3. (3) Mount Zion-Carroll (3-0)

Last week: Beat Temple 35-9. Next: Friday at Christian Heritage (3-0)

4. (5) Commerce (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (2-1)

5. (7) Pelham (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Terrell County (0-3)

6. (8) Charlton County (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Atkinson County (2-1)

7. (9) Marion County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pacelli 41-12. Marion County led 41-0 at halftime. Travon Mathews rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Akeem Slaughter had three catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (2-1)

8. (10) Trion (3-0)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 48-13. Chris Pace rushed for 108 yards on six carries and scored on a 37-yard pass. Trion had 500 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (3-0)

9. (4) Manchester (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Northeast 19-6. Manchester fell short against a Class AA team. Manchester had won 24 of its last 25 regular-season games. Next: Sept. 21 at Marion County (3-0)

10. (NR) Turner County (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Telfair County (2-1)

Out: No. 6 Dooly County (1-2)

