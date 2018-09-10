Longest regular-season winning streaks in GHSA history

Benedictine's 34-game winning streak in regular-season games came to an end Friday when the Cadets lost to Blessed Trinity 38-7. Most impressive about Benedictine's streak were the four victories over bigger schools that were ranked at the time. Those were Burke County this year, Glynn Academy twice and St. Pius. Here are the schools that have won 30 consecutive regular-season games, with the season in which their streaks ended.
58 - Camden County (2006)
56 - Macon County (1997)
53 - Lincoln County (1980)
49 - Calhoun (2013)
49 - Buford (2009)
47 - Hart County (2001)
47 - Southeast Bulloch (1975)
46 - Valdosta (1972)
44 - Avondale (1967)
43 - Valdosta (1985)
41 - Marist (2001)
41 - Cartersville (active)
40 - Marist (1992)
40 - McEachern (1989)
40 - Thomson (1970)
40 - Manchester (1968)
40 - West Point (1951)
39 - Northside-W.R. (2013)
39 - Sandy Creek (2012)
38 - Stockbridge (active)
36 - Northside-W.R. (2008)
36 - Lincoln County (1991)
36 - Valdosta (1989)
35 - Prince Avenue Christian (2017)
35 - Screven County (2003)
34 - Benedictine (2018)
34 - Emanuel Co. Inst. (2009)
34 - Mitchell County (1992)
33 - Carrollton (2006)
33 - Marietta (1992)
32 - Statesboro (2006)
32 - Buford (2004)
32 - Parkview (2003)
31 - Tucker (1996)
31 - Valdosta (1993)
31 - Manchester (1986)
31 - Warner Robins (1982)
31 - Valdosta (1963)
31 - Gainesville (1926)
30 - Tucker (2006)
30 - Shaw (2001)
30 - Benedictine (1982)
RELATED: Georgia high school football rankings
RELATED: How the top 10 teams fared in high school football this week
RELATED: Surprising results from high school football this week
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}