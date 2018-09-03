0 Georgia high school football rankings

Colquitt County is No. 1 for the first time in three years and also the first new No. 1 team of the 2018 season.

Colquitt defeated Thomasville 50-3 last week and now has beaten its three opponents by a combined score of 133-24. This week is the Packers’ first No. 1 ranking since the final 2015 poll, when Colquitt had delivered its second straight state title.

Colquitt ascended to the top of Class AAAAAAA after previous No. 1 Grayson lost to Bergen Catholic of New Jersey 34-22 in a game between top-25 nationally ranked programs. Third-ranked North Gwinnett, the defending champion in the highest class, also lost to a nationally ranked opponent, Wekiva of Apopka, Fla., 28-14 on Saturday night and fell a spot to No. 4.

Grayson was the first of preseason No. 1 team to fall from the top spot.

The highest riser in the rankings this week was Milton, which climbed to an all-time high of No. 3. The Eagles defeated Cardinal Gibbons, the No. 1 team in Florida’s Class 5A, 42-17 on Friday night as part of the six-game Freedom Bowl that the Eagles hosted.

Four teams are out of the rankings this week after spending every week last year in the top 10. Those were Emanuel County Institute (rankings streak ended after 34 weeks), Northside of Warner Robins (31 weeks), Lowndes (28 weeks) and Brooks County (17 weeks).

Among the new teams in the rankings are Walton County schools Monroe Area and George Walton Academy after each defeated ranked teams. Monroe Area beat Pace Academy 36-15 in Class AAA while George Walton beat Stratford Academy 35-0 in Class A. This is the first time that two Walton County schools have been ranked in the same week since Sept. 22, 20113. George Walton had lost 11 straight to ranked teams dating to 2012. Monroe Area had lost 14 straight to ranked teams since 2003.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (2) Colquitt County (3-0)

2. (4) Walton (3-0)

3. (8) Milton (3-0)

4. (3) North Gwinnett (1-1)

5. (1) Grayson (1-1)

6. (7) Parkview (2-0)

7. (6) Marietta (1-2)

8. (9) Archer (1-1)

9. (NR) McEachern (1-1)

10. (NR) Mill Creek (2-1)

Out: No. 5 Lowndes, No. 10 Norcross

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (3-0)

2. (2) Coffee (3-0)

3. (3) Harrison (3-0)

4. (5) Creekview (3-0)

5. (4) Dalton (2-0)

6. (9) Glynn Academy (2-1)

7. (7) Valdosta (2-1)

8. (10) Alpharetta (1-1)

9. (NR) Tucker (1-2)

10. (NR) Sequoyah (2-0)

Out: No. 6 Richmond Hill, No. 8 Northside-Warner Robins

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (2-0)

2. (2) Buford (2-1)

3. (3) Warner Robins (2-0)

4. (4) Carrollton (2-0)

5. (5) Stockbridge (2-0)

6. (9) Jones County (3-0)

7. (6) Kell (2-0)

8. (7) Wayne County (2-0)

9. (8) Ware County (2-1)

10. (10) Dutchtown (3-0)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

2. (2) Marist (2-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)

4. (4) Mary Persons (3-0)

5. (5) St. Pius X (2-1)

6. (6) Thomson (1-1)

7. (7) Troup (2-0)

8. (8) Burke County (0-2)

9. (9) Flowery Branch (2-0)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (1-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (2-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (3-0)

3. (3) Peach County (1-1)

4. (5) Benedictine (1-0)

5. (4) Westminster (Atlanta) (2-1)

6. (NR) Monroe Area (3-0)

7. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-1)

8. (6) Pace Academy (2-1)

9. (8) Lovett (1-2)

10. (10) Jefferson (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Liberty County

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (2-0)

2. (3) Callaway (2-0)

3. (2) Heard County (1-1)

4. (4) Thomasville (2-1)

5. (6) Bremen (2-0)

6. (7) Dodge County (2-0)

7. (8) Rabun County (1-1)

8. (9) Rockmart (2-0)

9. (10) Dublin (3-0)

10. (NR) Washington County (2-0)

Out: No. 5 Brooks County

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (2-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0)

3. (3) Athens Academy (2-0)

4. (6) Darlington (3-0)

5. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)

6. (7) Savannah Country Day (2-0)

7. (8) Aquinas (3-0)

8. (4) Mount Paran Christian (1-1)

9. (NR) George Walton Academy (2-0)

10. (9) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

Out: No. 10 Stratford Academy

Class A (Pulbic)

1. (1) Clinch County (2-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0)

3. (3) Mount Zion (Carroll) (2-0)

4. (5) Manchester (2-0)

5. (7) Commerce (3-0)

6. (6) Dooly County (1-1)

7. (8) Pelham (3-0)

8. (4) Charlton County (2-1)

9. (NR) Marion County (2-0)

10. (NR) Trion (2-0)

Out: No. 9 Washington-Wilkes, No. 10 Emanuel County Institute

