0 How the top 10 fared this week on the gridiron

1. (2) Colquitt County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 50-3. Daijun Edwards rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Jaycee Harden was 12-of-17 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Najarien McWhorter blocked a punt that Rashard Revels returned for a touchdown and a 29-0 lead just before halftime. The Packers are No. 1 in the AJC poll for the first time since the final rankings of 2015. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (2-1)

2. (4) Walton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pope 35-3. Kendall Stokes rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Spencer returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown. Jalen Wilson recovered a Pope fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Next: Sept. 14 vs. North Gwinnett (1-1)

3. (8) Milton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cardinal Gibbons, Fla., 42-17. Jordan Yates was 16-of-21 passing for 243 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Edwards rushed for 79 yards and four touchdowns. Milton held Gibbons - which entered as the No. 1 team in Florida's Class 5A - to 63 yards rushing and 127 total yards. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Roswell (2-0)

4. (3) North Gwinnett (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Wekiva, Fla., 28-14. North Gwinnett committed five turnovers, one a fumble that Wekiva returned 56 yards for a touchdown. North Gwinnett's touchdowns came on 59-yard passes, one from J.R. Martin to Javonni Cunningham, the other from RB Tyler Goodson to Devin Crosby. Wekiva is the No. 1-ranked team in Florida's highest classification. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (1-1)

5. (1) Grayson (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Bergen Catholic, N.J., 34-22. Grayson lost to New Jersey's top-ranked team despite leading in total yards 344-280, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post's numbers. But Bergen scored one touchdown on a blocked punt and another on a drive after another Grayson special-teams turnover and led 27-3 in the third quarter. Grayson QB J'Kori Jones passed for 274 yards with completions of 97 yards to Kenyon Jackson and 73 to Ryan King. Next: Friday at Marietta (1-2)

6. (7) Parkview (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lowndes 39-27. Parkview led in total yards 497-404 and beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012. Parkview had lost to Lowndes the past two seasons. Jordan Williams was 19-of-25 passing for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Cody Brown rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Malik Washington had 12 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Tisdale rushed for 247 yards for Lowndes. Next: Sept. 14 at Tift County (2-1)

7. (6) Marietta (1-2)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 38-13. Harrison Bailey was 26-of-36 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Kimani Vidal rushed for 154 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (1-1)

8. (9) Archer (1-1)

Last week: Beat Spartanburg, S.C., 51-17. Carter Peevy threw five TD passes, two to Braylen Weems. Peevy was 22-of-29 passing for 266 yards. Weems had nine receptions for 142 yards. Semajoe Banks rushed for 89 yards on seven carries. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (2-1)

9. (NR) McEachern (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (3-0)

10. (NR) Mill Creek (2-1)

Last week: Beat Norcross 39-24. Chancellor Lee-Parker rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.. His 26-yard TD run with 2:41 left in the third quarter gave Mill Creek the lead for good, 29-24. Next: Friday vs. Archer (1-1)

Out: No. 5 Lowndes (2-1), No. 10 Norcross (1-1)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Peach County 33-0. Lee County became the first team to shut out Peach County since 2007, a streak of 132 games, and gave up 14 yards rushing. Lee has allowed minus-70 yards and no touchdowns rushing this season in three games. Jammie Robinson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Americus-Sumter (1-1)

2. (2) Coffee (3-0)

Last week: Beat Ware County 21-14. Coffee DB Azi Johnson tackled a Ware county receiver inside the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve the victory. Ware QB Thomas Castellanos' Hail Mary pass went for 67 yards. Coffee took a 21-7 lead with 2:20 left in the first half on an 18-yard TD pass from A.J. Wilkerson to K.J. Davis. Next: Friday vs. Taravella, Fla. (2-0)

3. (3) Harrison (3-0)

Last week: Beat River Ridge 49-10. Gavin Hall was 11-of-15 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Lewis was 4-for-4 for 56 yards and rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. South Cobb (0-3)

4. (5) Creekview (3-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 24-13. Creekview got 152 yards rushing from QB Ethan Dirrim, who scored on a 76-yard run. Dirrim was 6-of-13 passing for 91 yards. Cade Radam rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries. Next: Friday vs. Osborne (0-3)

5. (4) Dalton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Northwest Whitfield 24-14. Jahmyr Gibbs returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Dalton never trailed. Gibbs and QB Landon Allen later were injured and did not return. Jeric Montgomery rushed for 83 yards filling in for Gibbs. Next: Friday at Sequoyah (2-0)

6. (9) Glynn Academy (2-1)

Last week: Beat Groves 49-0. Glynn held Groves to minus-24 yards rushing and 19 yards passing in a game called at halftime because of lightning. Next: Sept. 14 at Wayne County (2-0)

7. (7) Valdosta (2-1)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 50-0. Valdosta scored on its first six possessions. Rajaez Mosely rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. Tate Rodemaker was 16-of-18 passing for 222 yards. Valdosta held Bradwell to 109 total yards. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (3-0)

8. (10) Alpharetta (1-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier 14-9. Alpharetta trailed 9-0 at halftime, but backup QB Bradley Rowlinson entered the game and led the team on a 61-yard scoring drive. Then in the fourth quarter, Rowlinson converted a fourth-and-2 with a 24-yard run and later completed a 24-yard pass to set up the winning touchdown, which was Robbie Ruppel's 2-yard run with 2:26 left. Rowlinson was 9-of-12 passing for 63 yards and rushed for 56 yards on six carries. Next: Sept. 14 at Pope (0-2)

9. (NR) Tucker (1-2)

Last week: Beat Forest Park 55-15. Tucker led 48-7 at halftime and spread the ball around. The Tigers got 278 rushing yards, led by RB Tyler Hughy (four carries, 60 yards, two touchdowns), TB Tay Johnson (5-40-1), RB Donnie Harris (6-76-1) and QB Bryce Spradling (4-42-2). Spradling was 4-of-6 passing for 90 yards. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Mundy's Mill (2-1)

10. (NR) Sequoyah (2-0)

Last week: Beat Osborne 53-0. Eight Sequoyah players scored touchdowns. Collier Pecht was 5-for-5 passing for 73 yards and three touchdowns. One of only six undefeated teams in AAAAAA, Sequoyah is ranked for the first time since 2009. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (2-0)

Out: No. 6 Richmond Hill (1-1), No. 8 Northside-Warner Robins (1-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (2-0)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 35-0. Rome led 35-0 at halftime. Jamious Griffin rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Montrell Millsap had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Kell (2-0)

2. (2) Buford (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Deerfield Beach, Fla., 19-14. Deerfield Beach, ranked No. 1 in Florida's Class 8A by MaxPreps, threw a 77-yard TD pass with 1:49 left. Derrian Brown rushed for 189 yards on 33 carries for Buford. Deerfield's Derohn King, a junior with four major D-I offers, passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Newton (1-1)

3. (3) Warner Robins (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Baldwin (0-3)

4. (4) Carrollton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 35-6. Keshawn Ridley rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Kashif Taylor was 15-of-18 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (1-1)

5. (5) Stockbridge (2-0)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 41-0. QB Jevon McDonald rushed for 164 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown on Stockbridge's first play from scrimmage. Stockbridge led 27-0 in the first quarter. John Prince had three sacks. Kerick Reese had two. Stockbridge stopped two fake-punt attempts, cashing each with TD drives. Next: Friday at Locust Grove (1-2)

6. (9) Jones County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 35-27. Hunter Costlow passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Semaj Ingram rushed for 164 yards on 19 carries. Jontavis Robertson had seven receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Jones County had 489 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (2-0)

7. (6) Kell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 29-3. Kell held Lassiter to 60 total yards (minus-22 in the second half). Nick Ross recovered a Lassiter fumble and returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Rome (2-0)

8. (7) Wayne County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 23-21. Wayne County got a fourth-quarter safety to break a 21-21 tie. Wayne trailed 21-13 after Richmond Hill returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. Wayne made its comeback after Richmond Hill was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 from its 10-yard line. From there, Wayne tied the game on the short TD drive and two-point conversion. Next: Friday at Beaufort, S.C. (3-0)

9. (8) Ware County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 21-14. Ware got within 21-14 on Thomas Castellanos' 62-yard TD pass with 3:50 left. On the final play, Castellanos threw a 67-yard Hail Mary to Chris Jones, who came down inside Coffee's 1-yard line. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (2-1)

10. (10) Dutchtown (3-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 28-3. Dutchtown held Crisp to 114 yards of total offense. Dutchtown has allowed only three points this season. Next: Friday vs. Ola (1-2)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 43-21. Blessed Trinity blew open a close game with a 21-point third quarter. Steele Chambers rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Ryan Davis had six catches for 94 yards. Jake Smith was 9-of-13 passing for 112 yards. He intercepted a pass on defense. Carson Haarof scored on a 74-yard return of a blocked kick. J.D. Bertrand had 10 tackles, 3.5 for losses. Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (1-0)

2. (2) Marist (2-0)

Last week: Beat Baylor, Tenn., 33-14. Marist broke a 7-7 tie with 3:34 left in the first half when Kyle Hamilton blocked a field goal and returned the loose ball 67 yards for a touchdown. Hamilton returned the second-half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and a 26-7 lead. Next: Friday at Westminster (2-1)

3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Luella 55-3. Cartersville scored on all eight first-half possessions while leading 55-0 in score and 354 to -13 in total offense. Tee Webb was 12-of-14 passing for 242 yards and rushed for 49 yards on four carries. Next: Friday vs. McNair (2-0)

4. (4) Mary Persons (3-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow 62-12. Mary Persons led 38-6 at halftime. J.T. Hartage was 13-of-17 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Quen Wilson rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Enrico Harden scored on runs of 46 and 44 yards on his only attempts. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (1-2)

5. (5) St. Pius (2-1)

Last week: Beat Westminster 35-9. QB Connor Egan rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and was 2-of-3 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown. DB/WR Zach Ranson had 10 tackles, forced a fumble and broke up three plays. St. Pius blew open a tight game with three touchdowns in four minutes beginning late in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Decatur (1-1)

6. (6) Thomson (1-1)

Last week: Beat Eagle's Landing 54-18. Damekus Taylor rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and was 9-of-15 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Curry rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Next: Friday at Clarke Central (2-1)

7. (7) Troup (2-0)

Last week: Beat Columbus 47-14. Kobe Hudson was 8-of-14 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Troup outgained Columbus 523-91. Next: Friday at Harris County (0-3)

8. (8) Burke County (0-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wilkinson County (0-2)

9. (9) Flowery Branch (2-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 28-14. Elijah Gainey threw three TD passes to Jalin Strown. Gainey was 10-of-19 for 223 yards, 166 of that to Strown. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (1-1)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 43-21. Woodward led 14-7 in the first quarter and would've been up more if not for a FG block that Blessed Trinity returned 74 yards for a touchdown. With a loss to the No. 1-ranked team, Woodward stayed in the top 10, preserving its streak of 64 weeks in the rankings. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Henry County (0-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (2-0)

Last week: Beat Therrell 52-6. Calhoun led 34-6 after one quarter in which Bralin Barton returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown, intercepted a pass and returned the opening kickoff 61 yards. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (1-1)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (3-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 45-0. Cedar Grove scored touchdowns on each of its first six possessions, held Columbia to less than 100 yards of total offense and recorded its 12th shutout since 2016. Robert Jones rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Next: Friday at McEachern (1-1)

3. (3) Peach County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 33-0. Playing the No. 1 team in AAAAAA, Peach County was shut out for the first time since the 2007 playoffs against Shaw. The 132-game scoring streak was the fifth-longest active streak in the state. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (2-1)

4. (5) Benedictine (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (3-0)

5. (4) Westminster (2-1)

Last week: Lost to St. Pius 35-9. Parks Harber was 18-of-31 passing for 171 yards, and Westminster was outgained only 388 to 328. The game turned in the second half when St. Pius hit on a long pass and took a 21-9 lead. Westminster's next two drives ended in an interception and failed fourth-down attempt, resulting in two quick St. Pius scores. Charlie Hamm kicked a 52-yard field goal for Westminster. Next: Friday vs. Marist (2-0)

6. (NR) Monroe Area (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 36-15. Chandler Byron passed for 157 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 219 yards and two scores as Monroe Area defeated a ranked opponent for the first time since 2003. Emmanuel Okwudili had three catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Walnut Grove (1-1)

7. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Prestonwood Christian, Texas (1-0)

8. (6) Pace Academy (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Monroe Area 36-15. Pace Academy got down 22-0 in the first half and failed to recover. Pace scored touchdowns on its opening two drives of the second half, but Monroe Area answered each with touchdowns. Next: Friday at Charlotte Christian, N.C. (2-0)

9. (8) Lovett (1-2)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 43-0. Lovett held B.E.S.T. to 25 yards of total offense. Collin Goldberg intercepted two passes. Blaine McAllister had 140 yards passing and 37 rushing. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (3-0)

10. (10) Jefferson (1-1)

Last week: Beat West Hall 48-6. Jefferson set up two touchdowns with blocked punts and another when West Hall mishandled a punt. Jefferson had more than 300 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Southside, S.C. (2-1)

Out: No. 9 Liberty County (1-1)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (2-0)

Last week: Beat Heard County 33-3. Hapeville quarterbacks Jordan Slocum and Jeremy Stephens were 10-of-18 for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Hapeville pulled away after taking a 14-3 lead late in the third quarter. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Therrell (1-2)

2. (3) Callaway (2-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 14-0. Two second-quarter touchdowns held up as Callaway shut out its Troup County rival for the second consecutive season. LB Tely Fanning had 12 tackles, three for losses. Tank Bigsby rushed for 108 yards on 19 carries. Next: Friday at Cross Keys (0-3)

3. (2) Heard County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Hapeville Charter 33-3. Heard County trailed in total yards only 282-236 and was within 7-3 midway in the third quarter but failed to score twice after driving inside No. 1 Hapeville's 5-yard line. Aaron Beasley rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Rockmart (2-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 50-3. Thomasville misplayed the first snap of the game, resulting in a safety, and the Bulldogs' night got only worse against the No. 1-ranked team in AAAAAAA. It was Thomasville's most lopsided loss since Valdosta beat the Bulldogs 49-0 in 1971. Next: Friday vs. Everglades, Fla. (0-1)

5. (6) Bremen (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cedartown (1-1)

6. (7) Dodge County (2-0)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 22-10. R.J. Carr rushed for 208 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 48 and 87 yards. Dodge had seven sacks and held West Laurens to minus-9 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Appling County (1-1)

7. (8) Rabun County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (2-1)

8. (9) Rockmart (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Heard County (1-1)

9. (10) Dublin (3-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 20-13. Dublin attempted only one pass, and that one went for 19 yards and a touchdown from Martin Rodriguez to Strickland Tyler to give Dublin the lead for good, 13-10, with 2:41 left. Rodriguez also scored two touchdowns and had 60 of Dublin's 246 yards rushing. Mitchell Conteveyas rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries. Jermaine Cooley ran for 60 yards on eight carries. Dublin had the ball at Swainsboro's 1-yard line as time ran out. Dublin rushed for 246 yards. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Brooks County (1-1)

10. (NR) Washington County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greenbrier (0-2)

Out: No. 5 Brooks County (1-1)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 56-0. ELCA scored on all eight drives in which its regular varsity players participated. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Brayden Rush was 11-of-16 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Devon Dorsey had eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. ELCA intercepted two passes, recovered two fumbles and blocked a field goal and punt. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Holy Innocents' (1-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 49-28. Prince Avenue had over 630 yards of total offense but didn't lead for good until Brock Vandagriff scored on a 45-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter for a 35-28 edge. Vandagriff was 23-of-35 passing for 365 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 122 yards on six carries. Christian Parrish, back from an injury, had 165 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches. Mack Simmons had nine catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (2-0)

3. (3) Athens Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 28-7. Palmer Bush was 9-of-13 passing for 156 yards and threw TD passes of 49 yards to Hugh Laughlin and 42 yards to Deion Colzie in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. DE George Smith had three tackles for losses. Athens Academy outgained Stephens County 246-99. Next: Friday at Cherokee Bluff (0-3)

4. (6) Darlington (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 20-0. Kolin Rogers rushed for 94 yards and scored Darlington's three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Gordon Lee (1-2)

5. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Beat Islands 28-6. Rocko Griffin rushed for 122 yards on 18 carries, and Calvary held Islands to 113 yards of total offense. Next: Sept. 14 at Treutlen (2-1)

6. (7) Savannah Country Day (2-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 42-0. Freshman QB Barry Kleinpeter was 8-of-15 passing for 193 yards and threw TD passes to four receivers. Next: Friday at Bryan County (1-1)

7. (8) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 34-12. RB/LB A.J. Williams rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and had 12 tackles on defense. QB/DB Kam Brinson rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown and was 6-of-7 passing for 59 yards. Aquinas led in total yards 359-203. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Lincoln County (1-1)

8. (4) Mount Paran Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 40-20. Niko Vangarelli passed for 183 yards, but Mount Paran was never in the game against the Class A public-school's No. 2-ranked team, which led 40-0 in the first half. Next: Sept. 14 at King's Ridge Christian (0-2)

9. (NR) George Walton Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stratford Academy 35-0. George Walton got 256 of its 269 yards and all five touchdowns - two each by Darius Barnum and Andre Payne - on the ground. The Bulldogs scored on their first three possessions and led 21-0. Ranked for the first time since 2013, George Walton had lost 11 consecutive games against ranked teams dating to 2012. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (1-1)

10. (9) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Walker (0-2)

Out: No. 10 Stratford Academy (0-2)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 37-7. Clinch rushed for 408 yards on 51 carries and held Brooks to 178 yards, 70 of which came on a late TD pass. Trezmen Marshall rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Dantonio Robinson ran for 68 yards on 13 carries, and Tyler Morehead ran for 61 yards on two carries. Both had five tackles, which tied for the team lead. Two of Clinch's four losses the past two seasons had come to Brooks. Next: Friday vs. Dooly County (1-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 40-20. Irwin led 40-0 at halftime against what was the No. 4 team on the Class A private side. D.J. Lundy rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, one a 71-yarder, on five carries. Next: Sept. 14 at Clinch County (2-0)

3. (3) Mount Zion (2-0)

Last week: Beat Coosa 42-16. Mount Zion scored on all five first-half possessions and finished with 227 rushing yards. Lane Ackles rushed for 93 yards on five carries. Breon Henderson intercepted two passes, setting up short TD drives. Next: Friday at Temple (1-1)

4. (5) Manchester (2-0)

Last week: Beat Our Lady of Mercy 41-0. Manchester had more than 400 yards in total offense and held Our Lady to less than 20. Anthony Ferguson rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Nigel Holt scored on a 94-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Northeast (0-2)

5. (7) Commerce (3-0)

Last week: Beat Hart County 33-20. Nate Ray rushed for 122 yards and Dylan Deaton had 114 as Commerce put up 377 rushing yards in the victory over a AAA team. The two northeast Georgia programs had not played since 1985. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Providence Christian (2-0)

6. (6) Dooly County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 27-26. Bo Lawson had another big game, but in a losing cause, as he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and passed for 124 yards and a touchdown. Trailing 27-14 at halftime, Dooly scored two second-half touchdowns but failed to make an extra point. Next: Friday at Clinch County (2-0)

7. (8) Pelham (3-0)

Last week: Beat Baconton Charter 63-0. Pelham scored five first-quarter touchdowns and recorded its third shutout in three games. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Terrell County (0-3)

8. (4) Charlton County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Appling County 21-0. Playing a AAA school, Charlton was shut out for the first time since 2015. Next: Sept. 14 vs. Atkinson County (2-1)

9. (NR) Marion County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pacelli (1-1)

10. (NR) Trion (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 21-0. Hagen Willingham rushed for 149 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. Trion held Dade to 74 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Armuchee (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Washington-Wilkes (0-2), No. 10 Emanuel County Institute (0-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

