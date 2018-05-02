  • Hawks interview Stephen Silas for head coach vacancy

    Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk interviewed Hornets assistant Stephen Silas on Tuesday for the head coach position left vacant by Mike Budenholzer.

    Silas is the fifth known candidate to interview for the position. The others: Hawks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Jarron Collins, Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts and former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale.

    Two Spurs assistants, James Borrego and Ime Udoka, also were on Schlenk’s initial list of candidates. 

    The Hawks and Budenholzer parted ways last week after five seasons. Schlenk said he expects to have a new coach in place by the NBA draft on June 21.

