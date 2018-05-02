What teams draft Georgia Bulldogs the most?

ATLANTA - Since the Washington Redskins selected Bill Hartman in the 8th round of the 1938 NFL Draft, 341 former Bulldogs have been selected into the league.
More than a dozen teams have selected more than a dozen Georgia players.
The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted 21 players from Georgia since 1943, including Reggie Brown (2005) and Brandon Boykin (2012).
But the Chicago Cardinals/Bears have selected more Bulldogs than any other NFL team - 29 in all.
The selections range from the likes of Charley Trippi (1945) to Willie McClendon (’79) to Kevin Butler (’85) to 2018 first-round pick Roquan Smith.
With the addition of Smith and wide receiver Javon Wims (7th round), the Bears will have five Bulldogs on the roster. Leonard Floyd, Marlon Brown and John Jenkins are the other Georgia players in Chicago.
The Atlanta Falcons have selected nine former Georgia Bulldogs, most recently Akeem Dent in 2011.
Among the other teams to with numerous Bulldogs draft picks are:
• Pittsburgh Steelers, 17
• Green Bay Packers, 16
• Washington Redskins, 15
• Denver Broncos, 14
• New England Patriots, 14
• San Francisco 49ers, 14
• Detroit Lions, 13
• Cincinnati Bengals, 13
• Cleveland Browns, 12
• New York Giants, 12
