Georgia still double-digit favorite over Texas in Sugar Bowl

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Less than a week remains before Georgia and Texas meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Bulldogs are still big favorites in the eyes of some Vegas oddsmakers.

    The Bulldogs (11-2) are currently 13-point favorites over Texas (9-4) in the New Year’s night matchup in New Orleans. According to vegasinsider.com, the Bulldogs opened as an 11-point favorite and the line has since tilted in favor of the SEC East champions and conference runnerups.

    The Sugar Bowl matchup will be the first meeting between the long-time college football powers since Georgia’s 10-9 win in the 1984 Cotton Bowl. Georgia won in its last appearance in the Sugar Bowl, thumping Hawai’i 41-10 in 2008.

