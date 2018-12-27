Georgia still double-digit favorite over Texas in Sugar Bowl

Less than a week remains before Georgia and Texas meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Bulldogs are still big favorites in the eyes of some Vegas oddsmakers.
The Bulldogs (11-2) are currently 13-point favorites over Texas (9-4) in the New Year’s night matchup in New Orleans. According to vegasinsider.com, the Bulldogs opened as an 11-point favorite and the line has since tilted in favor of the SEC East champions and conference runnerups.
The Sugar Bowl matchup will be the first meeting between the long-time college football powers since Georgia’s 10-9 win in the 1984 Cotton Bowl. Georgia won in its last appearance in the Sugar Bowl, thumping Hawai’i 41-10 in 2008.
We look forward to hosting @TexasFootball and @FootballUGA in the 85th Annual #AllstateSugarBowl Classic! https://t.co/rgTeEsmCLB pic.twitter.com/KYmbMU8pHk— Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) December 2, 2018
January 1, 2019 — mark those calendars! 🎊🗓️#ATD @sugarbowlnola pic.twitter.com/AwmroeRSmK— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) December 12, 2018
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
