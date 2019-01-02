  • Uga almost trampled by Texas mascot Bevo in Sugar Bowl meeting

    By: Courtney Martinez

    NEW ORLEANS - They are two of the most beloved mascots in college football: Georgia's Uga X and Texas' Bevo XV.

    So when their teams were selected to play in the Sugar Bowl, of course, fans wanted to know what would happen if the two mascots met.

    Well, we all got our answer when Bevo charged at Uga during a photo opportunity before kickoff. Take a look:

    It wasn't the first time the mascots have met during their time in New Orleans. On Twitter, Bevo shared a photo of their New Year's Eve hangout.

    What a difference a day makes. But then again, you can be friends off the field but, once it's game day, all bets are off.

