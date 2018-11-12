ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have loaded their future schedules with some impressive non-conference opponents.
The athletic department announced Monday it has agreed to a home-and-home series with Big 12 powerhouse Texas and rival Clemson, starting in 2028 and 2029 respectively.
Home-and-home series added with Texas and Clemson over a three-year stretch from 2028-2030. pic.twitter.com/jgkZ6UBIcs— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) November 12, 2018
The Bulldogs will travel to Austin on Sept. 2, 2028. The Longhorns will travel to Athens for the season opener on Sept. 1, 2029.
Clemson will host the first game on Sept. 15, 2029 in Death Valley and Georgia will host the second game on Aug. 31, 2030.
In Athens with UGA HC Kirby Smart:— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 12, 2018
On the recent announcement of the home/home series with Clemson and Texas ⬇️
When you come to the University of Georgia you want to play the best and our fan base will travel anywhere. I think it’s great pic.twitter.com/0kz3lmltYL
Georgia and Texas have faced off only four times in the history of the two programs:
- 1949 Orange Bowl, Texas won 41-28
- 1957 in Atlanta, Texas won 26-7
- 1958 in Austin, Texas won 13-8
- 1984 Cotton Bowl, Georgia won 10-9
The Georgia-Clemson rivalry goes back to 1897 with the Bulldogs leading the all-time series, 42-18-4. They won the last meeting 45-21 in 2014 at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia and Clemson previously announced their rivalry would return to Atlanta in 2024 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff.
FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE:
- 2019: Murray State, Arkansas State, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech
- 2020: Virginia, ULM, ETSU, Georgia Tech
- 2021: San Jose State, UAB, Georgia Tech
- 2022: Oregon, Kent State, Georgia Tech
- 2023: Indiana State, Georgia Tech
- 2024: Clemson, Georgia Tech
- 2025: UCLA, Georgia Tech
- 2026: UCLA, Georgia Tech
- 2027: Georgia Tech
- 2028: Texas, Georgia Tech
- 2029: Texas, Clemson, Georgia Tech
- 2030: Clemson, Georgia Tech
