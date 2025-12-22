A family who lost everything in a fire is picking up the pieces and counting their blessings

DULUTH, Ga. — A family in Gwinnett County lost their home to a fire last Saturday, just days before Christmas, leaving them without possessions during the holidays.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers is live off of Peachtree Walk in Duluth for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The fire, which started around 2:30 a.m., was ruled accidental by firefighters.

“I look at my window, and I just see an orange sheet of flame going up the house,” homeowner Jay Hoxie said. “It puts a tear in your eye because we put a lot into this house.”

They told Rogers, they frequently had bonfires with guests.

Now they and Gwinnett County Fire want to remind people to fully put out any flames, especially this time of year when people use fire and candles more often.

“Watch out for any little fires that you have. Don’t leave, don’t turn your back,” Joy Hoxie said.

Because now, they say everything they had is gone, starting with the Christmas gifts and memories.

“We have to start all over again,” Joy Hoxie said.

They’re emotional, especially after going through the home Sunday for the first time and getting a reminder of the true joy this holiday season.

“Going back in after the fire is just gratefulness. We’re OK,” Joy Hoxie said.

And if she could give a Christmas gift to everyone else, she told me it would be a message for homeowners to check their insurance coverage on a regular basis.

Life gets in the way, and sometimes you don’t do these things. It seems kind of mundane. It’s busy work. Well, make the time. Just make the time. You want to make sure you’re covered adequately if you have a loss," Joy Hoxie said.

The family has set up an online fundraiser.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group