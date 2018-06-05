It may have taken an extra day for running back Nick Chubb to be drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, but the former Georgia standout has not let that deter him from beginning a NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.
Chubb, who was drafted 35th overall in the second round of the draft, signed a four-year rookie deal worth about $7,432, 092, including a signing bonus of about $3,485,158, according to projections by spotrac.com.
.@NickChubb21 has agreed to terms with the @Browns. #LegendsLiveHere pic.twitter.com/2mGPN4q7si— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) June 4, 2018
Pen to paper. ✍️@NickChubb21 has signed his rookie contract!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 4, 2018
Details » https://t.co/7hl5GoYuKb pic.twitter.com/3GBAfgdOEZ
Chubb started 40 of 47 games for the Bulldogs, where he rushed for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns, finishing second in school history in rushing yards.
The Cedartown, Georgia, native tallied 24 100-yard rushing games and three 200-yard performances and started all 15 games as a senior, rushing for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Chubb is the seventh signed player for the Browns. Cleveland’s other signed players include OL Austin Corbett (second round), DL Chad Thomas (third round), WR Antonio Callaway(fourth round), LB Genard Avery (fifth round), WR Damion Ratley (sixth round) and DB Simeon Thomas (sixth round).
Only two of the Browns draft picks have yet to be signed to deals: No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward.
