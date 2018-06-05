Former school bookkeeper, accused of stealing $25K, expected to take plea deal

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A former Paulding County school system accountant accused of stealing $25,000 and using it to buy a boat is expected to take a plea deal Tuesday.
Investigators believe Julie Taylor took more than $25,000 intended for New Hope Learning Center and used the money to buy a boat, Cpl. Ashley Henson said.
The $25,782.88 check intended for the school was instead paid to a marina, and the misappropriated funds were discovered during an internal audit by school officials, who contacted the sheriff’s office, Henson said.
We'll have details of the plea deal, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
“She obtained a check that she was allowed to have, but she converted the check into funds for her own personal use,” Henson said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Information from the Atlanta Journal Constitution was used in this report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}