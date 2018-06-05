  • Former school bookkeeper, accused of stealing $25K, expected to take plea deal

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A former Paulding County school system accountant accused of stealing $25,000 and using it to buy a boat is expected to take a plea deal Tuesday. 

    Investigators believe Julie Taylor took more than $25,000 intended for New Hope Learning Center and used the money to buy a boat, Cpl. Ashley Henson said. 

    The $25,782.88 check intended for the school was instead paid to a marina, and the misappropriated funds were discovered during an internal audit by school officials, who contacted the sheriff’s office, Henson said.

    We'll have details of the plea deal, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    “She obtained a check that she was allowed to have, but she converted the check into funds for her own personal use,” Henson said. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Information from the Atlanta Journal Constitution was used in this report

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former school bookkeeper, accused of stealing $25K, expected to take plea deal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Gunmen ambushed 3 people outside Atlanta recording studio

  • Headline Goes Here

    The rain may be over, but Lake Lanier remains unsafe for swimmers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Downtown Atlanta's 4th of July celebration moves to new home this year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two women injured in South Fulton County shooting