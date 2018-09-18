ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting offensive lineman Andy Levitre for the remainder of the 2018 season.
NFL sources told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that Levitre suffered a triceps injury in Sunday’s win over Carolina.
The Falcons confirmed Klein's report and said Levitre has been placed on season-ending IR.
“After receiving the tests results on Andy’s injury from Sunday’s game, it has been determined that he will miss the remainder of the season with a triceps injury,” said Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn.
Quinn also talked about what Levitre means to the Falcons.
“Andy worked extremely hard to get back on the field after a similar injury last year, and there is no doubt his leadership will continue to be felt this year. We have a ton of respect for Andy and what he stands for, and what he means to our team," Quinn said.
Levitre becomes the third starter to be lost for the season, following Keanu Neal and Deion Jones.
To replace Levitre on the 53-man roster, the Falcons signed Zac Kerin.
The Falcons host the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
