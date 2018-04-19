0 Falcons ‘do not anticipate' single-game ticket sales

ATLANTA - The NFL will announce its 2018 schedule Thursday night, an occasion that might make some Falcons fans wonder about ticket availability.

Here’s the answer from the team: Season tickets will be available, but single-game tickets will not.

“We do have a select number of season tickets available in varying categories, including club (seats) and upper level,” a Falcons spokesperson said by email. “We do not anticipate having any single-game tickets on sale given our limited availability.”

This would be the second consecutive season the Falcons haven’t put seats on sale to the general public on a single-game basis.

All Falcons season tickets require the purchase of personal seat licenses.

Fans who want to purchase single-game tickets can, of course, do so on the secondary market from resellers.

The Falcons said that “at this time,” they plan to sell standing-room-only tickets on the weekday prior to each regular-season home game.

They also said they plan to continue working with youth groups, military, local sponsors, charitable organizations and other longtime partners on the sale of group tickets.

“A limited number” of suites are available for rent on a game-by-game basis, the Falcons said, from the inventory required to be set aside for events such as the SEC Championship game.

This article was written by Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

