    Georgia’s annual spring football game concludes the Bulldogs’ practice schedule.

    Saturday’s G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium will see a few changes and debuts.

    Stadium gates 2-9 will be open as usual, but Gate 10 (Gate under the bridge/ next to the Tate Center) will be closed construction of the West End Zone complex. Georgia will restrict seating to sections of the stadium. The school asks fans to enter through the gate closest to section they’d prefer to view the game. 

    The famed Dawg Walk won’t be in the Tate Center parking lot as usual. It will take place in the pathway between the Tate Center and Miller Learning Center at 2:50 p.m. (It is the same path used during the G-Day two years ago.)

    Kirby Smart’s third Red vs. Black scrimmage as head coach will mark the anticipated first look of star quarterback recruit Justin Fields, who will matchup against last year’s freshman starter Jake Fromm.

    2018 G-Day schedule 
    •    1 p.m. - 3 p.m. -- Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall open
    •    1p.m. -- Sanford Stadium gates open (passes distributed at Gates 2-9)
    •    1:15 p.m. -- Alumni flag football game
    •    2:50 p.m. -- Dawg Walk (between the Tate Center and the Miller Learning Center)
    •    4 p.m. -- G-Day Game

